KINGSPORT — New Kingsport Board of Education members Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher took oaths of office at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Afterward, the five-member board got down to business by approving unexpected pay increases for some school system employees for the new school year.
The good news for some teachers was the fix for an accidental doubling of bond repayment money of more than $300,000 in the 2021-22 budget. The board corrected that and instead directed the money toward more quickly increasing pay some teachers are due on the new pay plan.
Instead of advancing one-fourth the amount on the scale for 2021-22, the found money will fund teacher pay to half the amount on the scale.
It won’t affect all teachers, only some of those hired during a single-lane pay plan the school system used. Among other things, the system was weighted toward rewarding teachers for having higher student test scores. It was used for a few years before going back to a more traditional one last school year.
Woods and Fletcher, as has become customary for new school board and Board of Mayor and Aldermen members, received prints of Church Circle from Mayor Pat Shull after Deputy City Recorder Angie Marshall administered the oath of office to each as their families stood by them.
CLOSING THE PAY SCALE GAP
Chief Financial Officer David Frye said Budget Amendment No. 1, approved 5-0 by the board Tuesday night, included a $99,000 increase in the Basic Education Program fund per an updated Tennessee estimate of the amount.
The amendment also included getting rid of one of two $204,900 debt service amounts accidentally put in the 2021-22 budget, money that goes to buying more space in the Press Building, where the Administrative Support Center is housed.
Frye said that extra $303,900, along with money already in the budget for teacher step gap increases, allows the school system to close the gaps in the step increases, based on longevity and advanced degree. That is what he recommended and what the board did, closing the gap for affected teachers by half instead of one-fourth.
The original plan was to close the gap over four years. This action would reduce that to three years, assuming 25% increases the two fiscal years following this one.
The board also approved using $2,976,123 in Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) money, borrowed over 16 years at half a percent, for capital projects including LED lighting throughout the school system via Energy Systems Group.
Agenda items tabled
The board also voted to table two consent agenda items after they were placed on the regular agenda at the request of member Todd Golden and Vice President Julie Byers.
One, requested by Golden, was delaying approval of the Projected Annual School Board Agenda for 2021-22, proposed by President Jim Welch so the board’s schedule could be amended to accommodate the work schedule of Fletcher.
The matter will be discussed at the July 27 work session and voted on at the Aug. 10 regular meeting.
The other, requested by Byers, was delaying approval of making the Dobyns-Bennett Wind Symphony an honors course.
Byers said she wanted to know if not doing a research paper or composing music would simply make it a regular credit instead of a weighted honors credit or if it would affect the letter grade.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he wanted to confer with his staff before answering that question, which will be addressed at the work session.
IN OTHER ACTION
The board also approved new $40-per-year band fees at middle schools and agreements with Frontier Health and Camelot Care Centers totaling $389,000 combined for school counselors, with five counselors for $209,000 from Frontier and 10 counselors for $180,000 from Camelot, which bills health insurance.