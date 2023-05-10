GREENEVILLE — All the late nights and weekends dedicated to completing classes and studies have paid off for nearly 250 graduates at Tusculum University.

They have crossed the stage and are ready to pursue the next chapter in their lives. The smiles on the faces of these alumni and the jubilation of their families were abundant at Tusculum’s commencement ceremony Saturday, May 6. Whether they earned an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree, a news release said these graduates will have the skills needed to achieve their personal and professional goals.

