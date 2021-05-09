By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — The Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays returned this weekend after a four-year hiatus, bringing with it folks who helped organize the event, coached competitors or competed themselves.
You could call them the legends of the relays.
And although the track and field event did not include Southwest Virginia competitors, who weren’t allowed to compete in events outside of the commonwealth, it did include some from across Northeast Tennessee.
Those included a Unicoi High School junior who won first place in the shot put her first year competing and a Sullivan East High senior who won her first medal in a four-year track and field career.
The 41st edition of the relays, held at the Crowe-Coughenour Track at Dobyns-Bennett High School, began Friday afternoon.
It continued on a windy Saturday morning and wrapped up on an even windier afternoon.
The event drew 20 schools with about 240 competitors. The meet began at D-B in 1976. For context was the same year a Georgia peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter was elected president.
PAT KENNEY
“This thing was so much a part of the track community, this Times News Relays, and it was an integral part of the season,” Pat Kenney, 74, and a retired Times News executive sports editor, said during a break in the competition Saturday morning. “It’s good to see it back.”
Kenney was director of the event from 1998 to 2016 and was involved in covering the Relays for the newspaper starting in 1990. The meet started with then-Executive Sports Editor Ron Bliss as director and was under the Times News banner through the 2016 event, after which Tri-CitiesSports.com operated it.
However, the event went back to the Times News and was to be held in 2020, but the Relays did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has returned to where it started, at D-B, although over the years it has been held at nearby Sullivan North High School under the lights and at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.
“This was a good opportunity to come back,” Kenney said of returning to help with this year’s meet. “I love track. Track and cross country are my favorites.”
GEORGE MOODY
The man at the microphone for most all of this weekend’s event, George Moody, is a familiar voice for those who have attended the Times News Relays and other track and field events in the region over the years. He quipped that his voice, amplified by the public address system, could be heard in Morristown, but it could for sure be heard at the nearby D-B band practice and baseball game that went on Saturday during the Relays.
“I had my teams here for 30 years,” said Moody, 72, and a former Daniel Boone High School track coach who retired in 2006. Of the 41 meets, Moody said he was involved in one way or another in about 35, in later years helping Kenney run the show.
“Tanner’s doing a great job on this meet,” Moody said, referring to new meet director Tanner Cook.
KEVIN MITCHELL, KRISTA HARE IVESTER AND TEDDY GAINES
Kingsport firefighter Kevin Mitchell at the end of the day gave out the Outstanding Field Events Award named for him. He is a 1982 graduate of Powell Valley High School and said he did best in the 100-yard and 200-year dashes and the long jump. He went on to play football at Carson-Newman College, now Carson-Newman University.
Sullivan East High School Class of 1987 graduate Krista Hare Ivester also competed in the Times News Relays, and she gave out the Outstanding Female Field Events Award named for her. She went on to run track at Middle Tennessee State University. She is a teacher and former coach in Georgia. (Her brother is Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare.)
Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and former University of Tennessee football player Teddy Gaines gave out the Outstanding Male Runner Award named for him. Gaines went on to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and was involved with some other NFL clubs. He now works for Goodwill and volunteers with the D-B football program.
All three said they were pleased the event could occur this year and said they were honored to give out plaques.
“It’s good to be able to get out and compete. These athletes work hard,” Mitchell said.
FIRST-TIME COMPETITOR SHELBY MILLEROn a hill overlooking the track was a cheering section for Unicoi High School junior Shelby Miller, who won the girls’ shot put competition and also competed in the discus contest.
”She’s pretty much a volleyball player,” said her father, Dave Miller, who along with his wife, Sandra, were there to cheer on Shelby along with the shot put competitor’s grandparents, Tonette, wrapped in a blanket to fight off the cold wind, and Glenn Jones.
”We appreciate you all sponsoring it. This is a great group of kids,” Sandra Miller said. “Boone (High) has some amazing runners, amazing athletes.”
”I’m so glad things are getting back to normal,” said Shelby, who is finishing her first year running track and field. “I would love to run track next year.”
LONG-TIME COMPETITOR ZOE DAUGHERTYZoe Dougherty, a senior at Sullivan East High, had her mother, Leslie Dougherty, in the stands cheering for her. “She runs cross country, too,” Leslie Dougherty said of her daughter, who will compete in a regionals track meet next week to wrap up her high school track career.
Her daughter doesn’t plan to pursue track and field in college but has received, among other scholarships, an East Tennessee State University scholarship funded by an endowment of the late U.S. Rep. Jimmy Quillen, R-1st, for $5,000 annually over four years.
”We never ran at D-B before. This is her first experience here,” the mother said. The daughter did the long jump, in which she finished last, and a four by two, in which her team of four won third place. The other team members are Emily Fain, Autumn Stanley and Riley Nelson.
Zoe Dougherty’s been in track and field for four years, but her mom said that was the first medal.