EMORY — Thrifting has arrived at Emory & Henry College.
The school held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of Memorial Chapel.
The school community celebrated the new E&H Thrift Store with a ribbon cutting, and students in attendance had the opportunity to shop afterward.
The store was made possible by the Appalachian Center for Civic Life and will be primarily managed by Bonner Scholars and Civic Leader Scholars.
“The idea of this store was initiated by students and will be predominantly student-led and -operated,” said Leah Wilson, coordinator of Civic Life for the Appalachian Center for Civic Life. “I am incredibly proud and impressed with the groups of students on campus that have worked together to make this idea possible.”
Provided for Emory & Henry students, the store is unlike any other shopping experience. It does not accept money for the exchange of clothing; instead, students can choose to “pay” for items in one of four ways:
• Volunteer to work a 30-minute shift at the store;
• Donate a gently used item for the store;
• Share a social media post about the E&H Thrift Store;
• Fill out a quick survey about the store at checkout.
“I am so excited about opening a thrift store on campus because I believe that it will be a great asset to our campus community,” said E&H sophomore and store team member Madison Reeser. “This thrift store will provide students with a no-cost, easily accessible, secondhand shopping experience.”
The thrift store carries predominantly clothing and accessories for all seasons, including a professional-style clothing section. The store will also carry appliances, household items, books and other items.
To support the E&H Thrift Store, donations will be accepted at the store during business hours or at the Appalachian Center for Civic Life, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, the store is seeking donations for common household items.
The operating hours for the store are Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m., and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
