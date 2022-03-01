KINGSPORT — More than 150 people packed into the new Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton career technical operation on Monday at the former Sullivan North High School.
They gathered in an old vocational bay of the school, amid tools of sponsoring companies Rigid and Ryobi, in large part to see a master plumber from Middle Tennessee cut the ribbon.
The TCAT operation, so far offering building trades in a Building Construction Technology Institute and nursing instruction to adults and high school students, opened on Jan. 4 but had the formal ribbon cutting on Monday to work the event into the schedule of the plumber from Franklin, which is just south of Nashville.
BILL LEE’S CTE QUEST
His name is Bill Lee, and he also just happens to be governor of Tennessee and a proponent of career technical education, or CTE, formerly known as vocational education. Lee said he had a lot in common with Pat Breeding, president of GRC Construction Inc. Both said they grew up in the construction business and spent 35 years in it.
“There is a gift of connecting your brain to your hands that many students don’t have,” Lee said before the ribbon cutting of giving those students a pathway to jobs and careers that need filling.
Breeding said he saw the workforce shortage in construction firsthand at GRC. He said in 35 years in construction, he has never seen this kind of effort in Kingsport in particular and the state in general to improve the workforce.
After the ribbon cutting, Lee took time for photos with students and others, then walked around the construction training area with Jamel Foster, who is over the building construction technology operation.
Kingsport Alderman James Phillips cited the 2002 Educate and Grow two-year scholarship for high school graduates, modeled in part on a Sullivan County program supported by the city and the county. Phillips said the CTE operation grew out of an effort about two years ago to help the 200 or so Dobyns-Bennett High School graduates with no college or career path forward. That effort, he said, was quickly merged with a similar Chamber of Commerce effort.
“It’s amazing what you can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Phillips said, quoting his father, former Kingsport Mayor and former state banking commissioner Dennis Phillips, who also attended the ribbon cutting.
“Good things start in Upper East Tennessee and then spread across the entire state,” said Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower of Bristol, Tennessee.
“This community has come together to solve a problem,” Lee said during a later news conference of the worker shortage in construction.
WORLD-CLASS EDUCATION
Kingsport school board President Jim Welch said the CTE operation fits in with Kingsport City Schools and its quest for world-class education, both for college-bound students and those headed straight to the work force or for technical education.
Dean Blevins, former Kingsport City Schools head of CTE and retiring as president of TCAT Elizabethton later this year, said about a year ago the discussion began with chamber and city officials about bringing CTE programs to Kingsport. Blevins said TCAT had the funding, programs and staff for the construction and nursing offerings but no location.
City Manager Chris McCartt recalled that the Academic Village downtown was considered at first but would have taken too long to build out. Then, the focus became the former North, which the city purchased in 2017 from Sullivan County for $20 million. The city took possession in June 2021, and by January the TCAT was in operation there.
McCartt said Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse “jumped at the opportunity,” with the idea of the operation possibly becoming part of a middle college since Sevier Middle School is to be relocated there around the fall of 2024.
Jeff McCord, a Kingsport resident who is commissioner of labor and workforce development in the Lee administration, said Kingsport and Northeast Tennessee as a whole are “solutions oriented and grounded in common sense.”
Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine cited one of McCord’s old columns in the Kingsport Times News about getting perspectives from a “fresh set of eyes” when new residents move into the community.
Blountville-based Northeast State Community College, Johnson City-based East Tennessee State University and the Tennessee Board of Regents also are involved with the CTE center.
It could be the start of a middle college in the area, a place where if state law is changed students starting in middle school could use funds normally used for post-high school instruction to earn certifications and even degrees, Lee said.
