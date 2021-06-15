KINGSPORT — Tennessee’s commissioner of education got a first-hand look at summer school in Sullivan County’s Miller Perry Elementary School late Monday morning.
She also square-danced with students and listened to a teacher play guitar and sing a Dolly Parton hit as a teaching tool.
Penny Schwinn then attended a Kingsport community roundtable luncheon, which focused on forging partnerships with business, industry and the Regional Center for Applied Technology (TCAT) in Elizabethton.
It was all part of the first day of the Accelerating Tennessee 2021 Tour, a statewide bus tour by Schwinn and other state education officials spanning 50 school districts over three weeks. It started in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
Schwinn said the tour is to seek out best practices and re-emphasize a strategic plan that pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic: improve student achievement, improve student readiness and improve the education-to-workforce pipeline.
The tour started out in Johnson County’s Mountain City Elementary Monday morning, made a visit to Fairmount Elementary in Bristol, then went to Miller Perry, the roundtable at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and finally Jonesborough Elementary in Washington County.
WELCOME TO CAMP QUEST
Schwinn and the busload of state education folks arrived at Miller Perry’s Camp Quest, where students had drawn a welcome sign in chalk at the front of the school. “I love good sidewalk chalk,” Schwinn said as she entered the school.
Aside from dancing in a rising third-grade related arts dance class led by Rock Springs Elementary teacher Lee Whitson with help from other teachers, Schwinn listened to Emmett Elementary music teacher Camille Grizzle play Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.” Schwinn later said she named her dog Dolly.
Schwinn’s visit also included Trevor Rumsey’s seventh-grade English/language arts class for rising seventh-graders and Leigh Ann Rasnake’s seventh-grade math class, as well as Jackie Seto and Caren Dean’s rising fourth-grade response to intervention, or RTI classes.
Director of Schools David Cox and elementary supervisor Cathy Nester said the school system has similar grades K-8 summer programs at Ketron, Bluff City and Indian Springs elementary schools.
Schwinn said the camp-themed summer school seemed “fun for kids and adults,” as well as “student-centered,” adding that she wished she could spend a whole day at each of the school stops Monday.
WELCOME TO THE CHAMBER
The bus then headed to the chamber’s first-floor meeting room downtown, where a group of Kingsport City Schools (KCS) educators, post-secondary education and business and industry leaders talked about ways to improve career technical education and fill vacant employment opportunities.
Included were East Tennessee State, Walters State Community College, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Domtar and J.A. Street and Associates and Bristol Motor Speedway.
KCS Director of Schools Jeff Moorhouse said the school system hopes to model a technical middle college concept for which Carter County won a state grant, growing the 10 CTE course offerings it now offers in conjunction with TCAT Elizabethton.
Officials of Eastman Chemical Co., J.A. Street and Associates and Ballad Health emphasized the need for employees. Moorhouse said he understood the liability concerns of high schoolers working from Troy Wilson, general manager of Domtar, but Moorhouse also said KCS has liability insurance to cover most if not all of the risk.
The eventual plan for the program, to be housed at the new Sevier Middle (the old Sullivan North High/Middle schools) to open in August 2023, is for high school credits to be completed by the sophomore year and for the juniors and seniors working to get certificates.
He asked lawmakers, including state Reps. John Crawford, Bud Hulsey, both R-Kingsport, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in attendance, to change the law to allow students to get state-paid tuition for more than the current limit of four dual credits.
Schwinn said the state will have $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 education relief funds to spend in 3.5 years but instead of being in remedial or apology mode, she believes the money is best used moving education forward.
KCS school board President Jim Welch said the school system is in a position to help different graduates be prepared for a career immediately after high school and others to do more study in college.
”Think in term of our educational system as preparing for life,” Welch said. “It shouldn’t have to be either (straight to the workforce) or (higher education). We need models to do (straight to the workforce) and (higher education).”