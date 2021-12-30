In these times of COVID-19, pre-K through grade 12 educators have been hit hard, albeit much like all of us have in one way or another.
Local public school systems starting in mid-March of 2020 mostly went all virtual. Then they returned to some in person, then back to virtual again. Even in private schools with smaller student bodies, masks and social distancing were used like in the public schools, and larger events were cancelled or had attendance limits placed on them.
Also, individual classes, grade levels and schools again went virtual, and mask mandates and in-person versus virtual learning became hot topics of public comment and debate locally, at the state levels and nationally.
Even the learning loss during the pandemic has prompted summer programs to help students catch up, and millions of dollars is being pumping into school systems through federal COVID relief programs. In addition, teachers have caught COVID-19 and one local teacher in Sullivan County, Colonial Heights Middle counselor Cindy Torbett, died in November of 2020 from COVID-19.
She would have been a great nominee for the Spotlight if it had existed then, and a video of a former administrator talking about her is attached to the online version of the article.
TEACHING CONTINUES
In the midst of all this, however, teachers continue to teach and care for their students. To honor and recognize this, the Kingsport Times News the summer of 2021 launched Teacher Spotlight.
Since Roosevelt Elementary Teacher Marti Harrison of Kingsport City Schools profiled on the front page June 14, the first honoree, we have spotlighted 19 other teachers, including Volunteer High School Teacher Maria Benavides of Hawkins County Schools profiled Sept. 27 and Sullivan East High School teacher Brandon Renfro of Sullivan County Schools profiled Dec. 20.
That makes an even 20 classroom teachers from the paper's circulation area since June.
The teachers so far are from Sullivan County, Kingsport, Hawkins County and Scott County public schools, nominated by their principals. We put out a wider net, sending emails to principals or heads of schools in public and private schools throughout our coverage area, but we have yet to hear from any in Virginia other than one in Scott County and only one private school, Tri-Cities Christian Academy based in Sullivan County.
(Saint Dominic Catholic School, we are waiting to hear from you all.)
The systems we are targeting are the ones mentioned above plus Wise and Lee counties and Rogersville City School. We will consider some from adjoining systems if received but can't guarantee anything.
PRINCIPALS NOMINATE
The nominations must come from principals or heads of schools, but if you'd like a teacher nominated from your child's schools, a call or email to the principal wouldn't hurt.
All that's needed from a principal is a short explanation of why the nomination is being made, including basic information about the teacher and why he or she is deserving, and a photograph. An added bonus can be a video of the principal talking about the teacher and/or a video of the teacher teaching in class.
Kudos to two area principals: Dobyns-Bennett High School's Chris Hampton and Sullivan East High's Andy Hare. They were the first two who responded to the email request less than a day after it went out this spring. I won't give either a first place but rather give them a joint award, although other principals have stepped up to the plate, too.
The articles run in print and online on Mondays, and the teachers honored will receive, at least as the program stands now, a $25 gift card to be spent however the teacher decides. The idea, the brainchild of Allen Rau, a managing partner of the Times News and Rau family-owned Six Rivers Media, is for this to be a long-term program.
If you are a teacher who has won but you haven't got your gift card yet, you should get it after the Christmas break. I got to give Duffield Primary School teacher Tiffany Scott her gift card personally a few days before Christmas and she was very appreciative.
I told her to spread the word about the program and have fun deciding what to do with her card. I also am reviewing our files to be sure I don't miss any recipients.
TWO OTHER THINGS
1) This is for classroom teachers only. We will consider doing features on other deserving employees, including nurses and administrators, but this is for teachers.
2) Multiple nominations can come from the same system or the same school but will run as time and space allow. Nominations are limited to one teacher at a time. (Did you ever try to get the entire faculty of a school in one photo? That would be tough for Dobyns-Bennett or West Ridge high schools, or even the smallest elementary schools.)
So principals, please think about a teacher you'd like to put in the Teacher Spotlight. Send entries to news@timesnews.net, rwagner@timesnews.net or the local reporter who covers schools in your district. You also may email me with any questions about the program.
