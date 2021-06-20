By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — Meaningful increases in Sullivan County teacher pay are on track to come true for the 2021-22 school year.
That goal, long held by Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones and others, is closer to fruition this year despite a price tag of about $3.3 million. That amount does not include the cost of a proposed 4% raise on top of the equalization increases.
Teacher salary equalization committee members made a proposal they hope makes it less likely that veteran educators will take jobs in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City schools for higher pay and retirement.
WHAT DATA WERE USED?
The salary equalization proposal is to bring the county’s 30-year teacher salary scale at five educational levels (from bachelor’s to doctorate) up to the 2020-21 regional average of six local Tennessee school systems: Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City, Sullivan County, Washington County and Hawkins County. The proposal also includes a 4% raise on top of the new salary scale, not included in the numbers presented here, as proposed but not fully funded by the state.
The $3.3 million cost of the plan might seem substantial, but if the proposal were to match salaries of the higher-paying system, Jones said the cost would have ballooned.
To match the Bristol pay scale would have cost $5.3 million, said Jones, who was an assistant superintendent in that city’s school system before retiring and then being elected to the county school board.
WHY AND WHY NOW?
“One of my goals since 2012 has been to increase Sullivan County teachers’ salaries. That also was a goal of Jack Bales,” Jones said of the late school board member, who served on the equalization committee when he died last year.
“We’re trying to reward those teachers who stay with us,” Jones said, rather than be a training ground for teachers who then move on to surrounding, higher-paying systems.
Sullivan County Education Association President Timothy Dale, librarian at Indian Springs Elementary School, agreed. SCEA is the local branch of the Tennessee Education Association.
“Now seems to be the time to implement such a plan. Each year we lose teachers to surrounding systems due to the pay discrepancy. Excellent teachers who learn and hone their craft in Sullivan County, then move on to better-paying school systems,” Dale said. “And the difference is sometimes 10% or 15% or higher in salary.”
Jones said the raises are possible because of a combination of consolidated middle schools in the county, finishing up in the coming school year, and of four high schools becoming two this fall. That includes the new West Ridge High, projected to have about 1,900 students when it opens in August.
Jones said the right-sizing of the school faculty and administration and the right-sizing of the school buildings both allow savings, to be combined with available revenues and fund the raises.
MORE DETAILS, VIEWS
The proposed $89.9 million school budget, compared to $85.6 million for the current year, is enough to cover the costs of raises and meets Tennessee maintenance-of-effort funding requirements, school and county officials said.
It includes the same $35.659 million in local funding for the county school system but shifts $1 million from property tax revenues to sales tax revenues. The original plan would have shifted $2 million in revenues that way.
The proposal also is to use $8.8 million in fund balance, or surplus.
The county commission approved the budget Thursday on first reading but must have another approval on second reading, which will probably occur during the last week of the month in a called meeting. Likewise, Jones said the school board probably will have a called meeting soon to finalize the budget.
County commission Budget Committee members Mark Vance and Sam Jones said they support the pay equity. Vance said retired county teachers and former county teachers now working in city school systems have contacted him in support of the equalization plan.
“I am 100% behind the teacher equalization pay. This is something that has been talked about for 20 years,” Vance said. “The county school system is in a position now to address that issue.”
Sam Jones and Vance agreed that the school system never needs to return to the days of borrowing money from the county to make payroll. School board member Mary Rouse has repeatedly recalled her days as a principal when the superintendent handed out paper checks but told principals not to distribute them yet because the money wasn’t in the bank to cover them.
NOT JUST ABOUT PAY
Randall Jones said that for employees who started teaching in the state by 2002, the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) bases retirement pay on the highest 60 consecutive months of pay.
That means it is financially smart for Sullivan County teachers to “jump ship” to another system within five years or so of retirement to maximize their retirement pay. Jones said that the older pension plan basically would pay out half of the increased annual earnings in each year of retirement.
WHAT ABOUT SYSTEMS NOT INCLUDED?
The Teacher Salary Equalization Committee, formed by Randall Jones last year, included County Mayor Richard Venable; Bales; Evelyn Rafalowski, a retired director of schools who was working as a consultant but has come out of retirement to be interim director; Director of Schools David Cox; and school board members Michael Hughes and Mark Ireson. Ex-officio members included Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach and others from the central office. Jones serves as chairman.
During a recent Budget Committee meeting, Venable asked Jones why systems outside the six were not included in the equalization formula. Jones said the general idea was that the committee looked at systems to which county teachers would transfer without having to move out of Sullivan County or the Tri-Cities area.
As for Virginia systems, Jones said they were not included because their funding and operation differ markedly from Tennessee schools, although he said some of them have higher pay than Sullivan County.
For example, for 2020-21, he said Washington County, Virginia, was $38,261 for a starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree compared to $38,525 for Sullivan County, while Norton’s starting bachelor’s degree pay was $37,081. On the other end of the scale, Jones said Wise County, Virginia, was $58,560 compared to Sullivan County’s $49,626
BY THE NUMBERS
According to information Jones compiled, the average teacher pay across all experience levels for those with a bachelor’s degree among the six systems is $50,069, which would require an average increase of $4,453 a year for Sullivan County. That would range from an increase of $1,661 at the start of the scale to $6,538 at the 30th year.
Those pay level averages are $45,616 in Sullivan County, compared to $56,647 in Kingsport, $55,279 in Johnson City, $53,843 in Bristol, $45,179 in Washington County and $43,851 in Hawkins County.
Put another way, the lifetime earnings among those six systems over 30 years is $1,756,050 for Kingsport, $1,713,643 for Johnson City, $1,669,141 for Bristol, $1,414,086 for Sullivan, $1,400,549 for Washington County and $1,359,393 for Hawkins County, or an average of $1,552,144.
Jones said that overall teachers with more experience throughout all education levels would benefit the most. At the top end, for those with a doctoral degree, the annual average over 30 years of service is $62,868, which would increase average pay for Sullivan teachers with a Ph.D. by $4,389 a year.
That compares to $78,350 in Kingsport, $78,565 in Johnson City, $65,299 in Washington and $60,284 in Hawkins. Over a lifetime, assuming a Ph.D. from the first year, that would boost pay by $136,071 to an average of $1,948,902 in Sullivan compared to a current lifetime of $1,812,831 in the county.