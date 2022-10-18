BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus.
An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
In addition, 13 people have applied to be the next Sullivan County director of schools, with the winner to be named by Dec. 1. They include six in the greater Tri-Cities area, others from elsewhere in Tennessee and hopefuls from New Mexico, California, Indiana and Texas.
BID AWARDED TO LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS
The Board of Education voted 7-0 to award last month’s high bid of $2.3 million to Lakeway Christian Schools, of which Tri-Cities Christian is a part. Next, the Sullivan County Commission is to consider the sale at its Thursday night meeting, with BOE Chairman Randall Jones saying the sale should be be completed within 60 days.
“We’d like to get it by the end of the week,” Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian, said after the meeting. “Obviously, we’re very excited.”
In the long term, Stone said Colonial Heights on Lebanon Road would house the Christian school’s elementary grades until an under-construction middle and high school off Exit 56 of Interstate 81 opens sometime after 2024. However, in the short term, he said Colonial Heights would house all middle school and high school students and some elementary students.
Currently, a former church near Boone’s Creek houses grades pre-K-2 and a building on state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport houses grades 3-12.
The only other other bidder was the city of Kingsport, bidding on behalf of the Kingsport Board of Education, which wanted the site, already in the city, for a new elementary school.
The board also voted 7-0 on a motion by Vice Chairman Michael Hughes to put the proceeds from the auction in an account restricted to capital improvement.
THIRTEEN APPLY FOR DIRECTOR
The school system received 13 director applicants, gathered by applying through the Tennessee School Boards Association, with at least half having a local connection. The 13 are:
• Charles Carter, director of career and technical education programs, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville.
• Joshua Davis, principal of West Ridge High School, Sullivan County Schools, in Blountville.
• Karen Dickenson, principal, Wise County Public Schools, Wise.
• Blair Henley, chief information officer, Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol.
• SaBrina Judd, assistant principal, Sullivan East Middle School, Sullivan County Schools, Blountville.
• Brian Morris, assistant superintendent of human resources, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, San Diego.
• Deidre Pendley, director of career and technical education/assistant principal, Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
• Paul Rockhold, director of programs, Regional Education Cooperative (REC-7), Hobbs Municipal Schools, Hobbs, New Mexico.
• Amy Scott, supervisor of secondary education/federal supervisor, Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
• Randy Shannon, attorney-at-law, Self-Employed Services, Camden, Tennessee.
• Stephen Van Der Aa, superintendent, Benton Community School Corporation, Fowler, Indiana.
• Jason Vance, community superintendent for Missionary Ridge Learning Community, Hamilton County Board of Education, Chattanooga.
• Cari Warnock, education strategist, K12 and K20, Dell Technologies, Round Rock, Texas.
Plans are for the BOE members each to select up to four finalist for interviews, with up to four applicants to be interviewed by the board.
One finalist is be chosen by Dec. 1, although not expected to start to work until July 1. The chosen finalist will replace Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who has more than 40 years with the school system.
Board members must get their votes to board attorney Pat Hull by noon on Nov. 2 for unveiling at the regular Nov. 3 meeting. If more than four applicants get four votes, board Chairman Randall Jones said the board would cut the number down to no more than four.
ACCESS ROAD MOVING FORWARD
An access road from Henry Harr Road to West Ridge, which has only one access off Lynn Road, is to cost an estimated nearly $2.27 million.
The board voted to spend money for the project from reserve funds, a move which like the Colonial Heights property sale must be approved by the County Commission. The board already has spent $200,000 on engineering.
The project is expected to have needed permits by the end of February 2023, be bid out in March, under construction in April and be finished in about 15 months.