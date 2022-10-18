BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus.

An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.

Britt Stone

Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, was all smiles Tuesday night after the Sullivan County school board voted to award Lakeway Christian Schools' high bid of $2.3 million on the former Colonial Heights Middle School the winning bid.

