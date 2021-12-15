BLOUNTVILLE — Matthew Hawn doesn’t have his teaching job back as he had hoped and expected.
But the fight simply may move up to the next rung of the appeals ladder.
“I think by all accounts he used to be a good teacher,” an attorney for the school system said, prompting hisses from the mostly pro-Hawn audience.
The Sullivan County school board voted Tuesday night to uphold its vote earlier this year to fire the former Sullivan Central High School tenured teacher and assistant baseball coach. He taught a contemporary issues class.
Before the school board’s vote to fire him in May, Hawn had assigned “The First White President” by Ta-Nehisi Coates in February, followed by an April assignment on “White Privilege” by spoken-word poet Kyla Jennée Lacey during the George Floyd murder trial.
Board member Matthew Spivey of Kingsport cast the lone vote against firing Hawn, as he did earlier this year.
MEETING ROOM DOORS LOCKED
The board’s original 6-1 firing vote and the three-day August hearing before Dale Conder, a Middle Tennessee attorney, have attracted nationwide media attention. Tuesday’s hearing was packed with about 100 spectators, many of them Hawn’s supporters.
At times both doors to the first floor meeting room were locked, with three Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies in the room at most times and the proceedings being livestreamed by the school system and recorded by news media and the audience.
Hawn’s supporters held signs and placards outside before the meeting and tried to bring them into the building after it was over, but a sheriff’s deputy told them to leave. A sign at the door states no signs are allowed at meetings.
Voting to uphold the earlier firing vote were Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area and members Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights, Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale and Mary Rouse of the Bristol area. The seat of former member Randall Gilmore of the Blountville area, who moved out of his district and resigned, remains vacant.
SPIVEY VOTED NOT TO FIRE AGAIN
With Lacey, whose work contained profanity and was cited in Hawn’s firing, sitting in the audience, the board voted to uphold Conder’s Oct. 22 ruling in the case.
Asked after the hearing if he would still have shown the Lacey video, Hawn responded yes because she makes important points and deserves to be heard.
The appeal was based only on the written record, a 1,195-page document from the Aug. 16-18 appeal before Conder.
The lone no vote was from Spivey, also the only member who asked any questions of attorney Chris McCarty, who represented former Director of Schools David Cox and the school board, and Virginia McCoy, a Tennessee Education Associa- tion attorney who represented Hawn as a member of that association.
Hawn has 30 days to file an appeal with Sullivan County Chancery Court, although McCoy after the school board appeal said that decision likely would come within a week. She said it has to go through a procedure since TEA members’ money is used for such legal action.
Conder found the school board was justified in firing Hawn for insubordination and conduct unbecoming a teacher.
“He (Hawn) made a sincere attempt to mute the profanity for his fourth-period class,” McCoy told the school board, although captioning showed the words and the muting was not effective even though he practiced it earlier on the Lacey video.
McCoy also argued the school system seemed to want Hawn to use a random piece of conservative material that may have had nothing to do with the issue at hand.
She said Hawn’s declaration that white privilege was a fact that couldn’t be refuted was no different than a history teacher saying the Holocaust was real or a science teacher saying the 1969 moon landing was real.
However, McCarty said the case was “not about advocating for a political position,” the moon landing or the Holocaust. “It’s about the facts, and it’s about the law,” McCarty said.
He said the Tennessee Teacher Code of Ethics requires teachers to give students access to varying points of view and that teachers not belittle the political, religious, or other beliefs of students, which he said the record showed Hawn did in a discussion after class about students who took a more conservative slant on things.
MORE PROFANITY CONCERNS
Further, McCarthy said the assignment of “The First White President” by Coates from Atlantic Magazine, which concluded that former President Donald Trump was a white supremacist and used racism to gain and keep his presidency, had language more appropriate for college classes, not high school ones. He also said that quotes of profanity included only one Trump said.
McCoy countered that approved reading lists for Tennessee textbooks include profane language and that most high school students use it or hear it daily.
McCarty said the mantra is to teach students “how to think, not what to think,” part of a quote from Margaret Mead. He said other readings Hawn assigned may have been written by those of different races or backgrounds but came to the same basic conclusion.
“I think you both have a lot of good points,” Spivey told the two attorneys, adding that “procedurally” the matter should have been addressed without Hawn’s firing.
