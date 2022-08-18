Jeff Young, Sullivan County Schools foreman over HVAC and electrical, gestures while answering questions from the Board of Education about the condition of HVAC across the county schools. It was part of a discussion about how to spend the latest round of COVID relief money from the federal government.
Sullivan County Board of Education members Mary Rouse and Mark Ireson listen during the board's called Thursday, Aug. 18, work session on how to spend about $16 million in COVID relief money through ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief from the federal government.
Jeff Young, Sullivan County Schools foreman over HVAC and electrical, gestures while answering questions from the Board of Education about the condition of HVAC across the county schools. It was part of a discussion about how to spend the latest round of COVID relief money from the federal government.
Sullivan County Board of Education members Mary Rouse and Mark Ireson listen during the board's called Thursday, Aug. 18, work session on how to spend about $16 million in COVID relief money through ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief from the federal government.
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools.
In addition, the board had a more than two-hour discussion of how to use $16 million in COVID-19 relief money, deciding informally to ask for cost estimates on doing away with window air conditioners and other HVAC improvements and roof repairs needed across the district.
Board Chairman Randall Jones predicted that would increase $25 million in proposed projects for ESSER 3.0, or Emergency Secondary Schools Emergency Relief, funding to more than $30 million.
MAKING AUCTION DRY RUN
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski during the work session gave the board a demonstration of an online bidding site two school system employees put together, which if the required public newspaper notice is published in time will go live at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and end at noon on Monday, Sept. 26. However, board members indicated support for extending the auction for 30 minutes after the last bid.
She held the highest faux bid, $4 million, on the mock test site, which is being used to iron out any kinks in the auction. The site is not public now but will be in September, and internet users will be able to see the current high bid, who made it and the other bids made.
The minimum bid is $2 million for the 16-acre site and school, the unsolicited price already offered by Lakeway Christian Schools for Tri-Cities Christian Academy to use the property, although the Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night voted to ask the city to bid on the site and to reimburse the city for up to $2.25 million, although the city could bid more. An unnamed developer also has expressed interest in the site, Jones has said.
TWEAKING DIRECTOR REQUIREMENTS
Board members during the called meeting voted 5-1 with one absent to change a policy requirement to apply for director from 10 years of administrative experience to five years with 10 years preferred. Tennessee requires three years.
Board member Mark Ireson cast the lone no vote, and member Paul Robinson was absent. The last time the board did a search, Ireson increased the minimum from three years to 10, which he said is experience needed for the next director.
Rafalowski will have been director six years when her contract ends in June, and she had a two-year hiatus when she was a part-time consultant. She has been with the school system 46 years, 44 years full time.
The plan is to have someone named by Jan. 1 so that person can interact with Rafalowski and be involved with the 2023-24 budget, although the actual hiring would likely come later, Jones said.
In addition, the board indicated agreement with Jones that the board contract with the Tennessee School Boards Association to go through all applications and vet them, passing along all that meet the qualifications that also include being a certified educator with a master's degree but a doctoral degree preferred.
Only candidates chosen by at least four of seven board members, viewing applications individually, would be eligible to be interviewed. Although Jones said four is a good number to interview in person the board set no specific number of finalists to be interviewed in a public forum by the board. All applications would become public record, Jones said.
ESSER SPENDING CHANGES MAY BE COMING
The board also spent more than two hours in the work session discussing the proposals to spend ESSER 3.0 funds, including one from architect Dineen West that would spend $15 million on Sullivan East High, including a building expansion; $5 million on Indian Springs Elementary, including a new entrance; and $5 million on Mary Hughes Elementary, including front facia repairs.
All involved HVAC and associated electrical improvements, and Ireson and Jones said they'd like to see every school's HVAC and roofs in good repair, with Jones saying window air conditioners need to go. The board also discussed at length with an engineer associate of West and school system HVAC and electrical foreman Jeff Young the condition of HVAC and the pros and cons of different types of heating and cooling replacements.
The board set a called work session for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the ESSER projects, a 4:30 p.m. regular work session on Thursday, Sept. 1, and then a regular meeting that day at 6:30 p.m. to include a vote on the ESSER spending.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.