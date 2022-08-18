BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools.

In addition, the board had a more than two-hour discussion of how to use $16 million in COVID-19 relief money, deciding informally to ask for cost estimates on doing away with window air conditioners and other HVAC improvements and roof repairs needed across the district.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video