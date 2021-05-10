BLOUNTVILLE — Some Sullivan County school board members are wondering if the fourth time will be the charm when it comes to a new access road for a new school.
And Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said starting “clean” might just help.
The Board of Education on Tuesday night voted to request the county commission allow it to spend $300,000 in surplus funds to buy 8.2 acres across Lynn Road from the under-construction West Ridge High School.
The land could be used to help widen Lynn Road as well as possibly serve as the site of a new access road hooking up to the existing Jericho Drive.
The BOE voted 6-0 with one absent to seek commission approval for the purchase.
Commissioners have barred the school board from using its own funds for such a purchase three times. Chairman Randall Jones said some commissioners tell him they would now consider the idea. He said an old farm roadbed off Lynn Road leads almost directly to Jericho Drive, although he said a large rock next to the roadbed may have to be removed to make way for an access road or driveway.
Member Michael Hughes said the BOE shouldn’t have to build the road but that the county commission, which he said should build it, obviously is not going to do so. Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey said he wants the school board to do what needs to be done even if the commission won’t.
The first proposal was a public-private partnership to buy a finished road from a private limited liability corporation that would purchase the land and put a road on it. The second was tweaked to say it was a design-build, but not a public-private partnership. The third was an outright purchase by the school system. The last proposal received only two votes, those of resolution sponsors Sam Jones and Randy Morrell.
“It never hurts to start clean,” Venable said in a Wednesday phone interview. He said the resolution likely would go before the county commission at its May 20 voting meeting, although passage then would require 16 votes compared to 13 on second reading in June.
The school board and commission have wrangled over an access road and improvements of existing roads to serve the more than $65 million school expected to have up to 2,000 students this fall.
Jones said during a Tuesday visit to the new school site and Lynn Road that he and other officials met with a surveyor. He told them the deed to the Bishop property was so old that it literally went to the center of Lynn Road, where a metal pin marked property boundaries.
The county or city of Kingsport, depending on the section, can maintain the road but cannot use right of way to widen it. Jones said if the county buys the Bishop land, the Highway Department could finish plans to widen Lynn Road enough for school buses to pass, and ultimately the new access road connecting to Jericho Drive could be built.
Member Mark Ireson said the purchase would help avoid a threatened lawsuit over alleged water runoff from the high school site affecting the Bishop land, although Hughes said he was more concerned about the widening of Lynn Road and a new access road.
The board also has considered a second access road through the campus to Henry Harr Road.
The school system owning the Bishop property also would allow work to alleviate any drainage and water problems that exist, Ireson and Jones said.
Spivey said he was not worried so much about the potential legal action as about the need for better access to and from the school.
Jones was at the property Tuesday morning along with Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and others. Jones said he saw no problems with water runoff or ponding in the area despite the week’s rain.