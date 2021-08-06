BLOUNTVILLE — Four days before the new school year starts, Sullivan County’s school board has removed mention of not requiring face masks on school buses.
What remains clear in COVID-19 operational procedures for 2021-22 is that masks are not required in the classroom or on school grounds for students and others.
But what remains unclear is what the change means legally for students, bus drivers and contract bus operators as the school system starts school on Monday, Aug. 9, given federal rules that require masks. School board attorney Pat Hull and Chairman Randall Jones said the question is whether the federal government will or can enforce the requirement.
WHAT WAS THE VOTE?
The board Thursday night approved the change proposed by BOE Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey of Kingsport, 5-2, which removes “or on the bus” from the following sentence: “However, at this time — we will not require students or staff to wear a mask in the classroom or on the bus. Students and staff may wear a mask if they so desire, but it will not be a requirement.”
Spivey, Randall Gilmore of Blountville, Jones of Indian Springs, Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale and Mary Rouse of the Bristol area voted yes, while Michael Hughes of the Hickory Tree area and Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights voted no.
“I oppose the mandate, support the option for anyone who wants to do it,” Hughes said of mask wearing. However, Spivey, an attorney who later unsuccessfully proposed an outright mask mandate for schools, said he wants to “be sure all our kids can go to school in person all year.”
Jones said he voted to strike the language because it would lessen liability for the school system. Johnson City and Kings- port school systems are requiring masks on buses per the federal mandate. Hawkins County’s policy does not mention buses.
“It’s not smart we put in a policy we’re going to violate a federal rule,” said Spivey, the only one of the seven board members who wore a mask at the meeting, as did a nurse who spoke for a mask mandate and others in the audience. “I hate wearing this thing. I really do.”
WHAT WERE SPIVEY’S FAILED MOTIONS?
Two of Spivey’s other mask motions died for lack of seconds: one was to mandate masks in schools; a second was to “strongly encourage” students and adults to wear a mask but not require one, which is what Johnson City’s school board did earlier this week.
Spivey, who put the question of the procedures on the agenda, also talked about a motion to get a cost estimate for having a virtual school offering but never got a second and never actually made the motion. He said that was a reasonable idea since students 12 and younger are not eligible yet for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We will have some opportunity for virtual learning. It will not be a wide-open virtual learning,” Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. She said that could serve students in a 20-day quarantine or other situation for short-term absences from in-person learning but that the budget doesn’t exist for a full-fledged Virtual Learning Academy like the one the system had last school year.
Rafalowski also said she got a letter about the federal bus mask mandate the day after the July 20 board vote on the procedures, then called protocols.
Ireson said the system should not do any surveys on interest in virtual learning programs because it would cause ill will and controversy. Rafalowski said the board would have to approve such a survey and she has no plans to seek one now.
WAIT, THERE’S MORE
The meeting ended with heated discussion having nothing to do with COVID-19 or masks.
Robinson, in ending comments, started out by saying children should not bully others for wearing masks, but he ended up storming out of the meeting after berating Hughes for challenging commissioners and others for past actions and comments pertaining to two new schools.
“Take that on Facebook Live,” Robinson told Hughes. “All that is is making it worse on us.”
Hughes, who started the reports at the July meeting with one on Commissioner Herschel Glover of Bluff City when Robinson was absent and continued with a mostly complimentary one on Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport, said he will continue talking about how commissioners have mistreated Rafalowski and Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach, among other things.
“Don’t stoop to their level,” Robinson said.
“You don’t like it, you can get up and walk out,” Hughes replied. “I’m pointing out the facts.”
Robinson then walked out hurriedly and said, “I’m out.”
Then, as the meeting was adjourned by Jones, County Commissioner Dwight King of Piney Flats wanted to speak to the board about comments Hughes made at the meeting and at the July meeting about King and other commissioners impeding the new West Ridge High School and sewer plans for Sullivan East Middle School.
“He’s up there badmouthing me,” King said after missing the public comment section on non-agenda items. “You’re providing him a platform with taxpayer money.”
However, Hughes stood by his timelines and information over the past five years as the two schools were developed, saying he will talk about all 24 commissioners and County Mayor Richard Venable.
Venable spoke during public comment but said he was there to congratulate the board on West Ridge High. He said Hughes’ comments would be more appropriate next spring, leading to the August county election. The mayor’s seat and all commissioners will be on the ballot.