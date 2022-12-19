BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening.

The vote was 5-2.

Charles "Chuck" Carter

Charles "Chuck" Carter, who oversees career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education, was chosen Monday as the new director of Sullivan County's school system, pending approval of a yet-to-be-negotiated contract.
Randall Jones

Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones, taken Dec. 19, 2022
Joshua "Josh" Davis

Joshua "Josh" Davis, Sullivan County director of schools semifinalist, is principal of West Ridge High School. He was interviewed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, as a semifinalist for county director of schools. He became a finalist Thursday night, Dec. 1., and was interviewed a second time Monday, Dec. 12.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Evelyn Rafalowski

Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County director of schools

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video