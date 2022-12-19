BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening.
The vote was 5-2.
Among the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education, those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
In contrast, Chairman Randall Jones — who is to negotiate a contract with Carter for the board to consider — and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voted for Joshua "Josh" Davis.
Carter is the director of career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education. Davis is the principal of West Ridge High School.
CARTER SAYS CHANCE EXCITING
"It's very exciting," Carter said in a phone interview Monday night. "This is one of the things that comes along once in a lifetime." He added that he was "six feet off the floor" with excitement.
The board also voted 6-1 for Jones to negotiate a draft contract with Carter. Hughes cast the lone no ballot. The board asked Jones to seek a two-year contract with Carter. The allowed range in Tennessee is one to four years at a given time, with extensions to bring the total contract to no more than four years. Rouse asked for two years, and Jones said that was reasonable since Carter has never served as a director or superintendent.
Jones also said the contract would be reviewed by attorneys for the board and Carter and likely would be up for board approval at the February school board meeting or at a called school board meeting before then.
Jones asked board members to pass along their contract recommendations to him by early January.
The salary range given in the Tennessee School Boards Association brochure was $125,000 to $130,000, Jones said. Aside from pay, Jones said things like allowances for a vehicle, home office and other things would be included.
Jones said he won't start negotiating with Carter until after the holidays and that he doubted a draft contract would be ready in time for the next regular board meeting set for Jan. 10.
SEARCH PROCESS?
Davis and Carter were chosen as finalists by the board last month after the board picked three people — Davis, Carter and Deidre Pendley of Bristol, Tennessee City Schools — as semifinalists out of 13 applicants.
"Deidre already reached out to congratulate me," Carter said Monday night after talking with Jones. "I'm looking forward to hearing from Dr. Davis." Davis did not respond to requests for comments or a statement Monday evening. He attended the called board meeting to see the vote in person but left as soon as it ended.
Carter said Davis brought a strong skill set in applying for the position, including being the first principal of West Ridge, which opened in August 2021.
On July 1, 2023, Carter will replace Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring after more than 40 years service with Sullivan County Schools. That time includes what will be six years as director and being in central office since 1999.
In separate interviews with the reporters after the meeting, Rafalowski and Jones said Carter and Davis were personable and presented themselves well before the board in interviews. She said the plan is still for her and Carter to overlap during the 2023-24 budget process.
Carter said he looks forward to sitting "down with Evelyn at the table" and working on the budget and learning about the system between January and July. Jones said such work would not be part of the contract starting July 1 and if paid would be done so on an interim basis.
"I definitely look forward to the opportunity to meet everyone, work with the board, work with the central office staff, get to know all the teachers and administration and the community," Carter said. "Evelyn's done an amazing job."
He said that makes her time difficult to follow but at the same time means he is coming into a system with high academic performance, including the highest Level 5 status in learning growth, that he hopes to help continue.
As for moving to Sullivan County, Carter said "we're ready to go." The last two directors, Jubal Yennie and David Cox, had to live in the county within a certain time as required by their contracts and board policy.
CARTER NUTSHELL RESUME
Carter, 59, has 31 years of experience in education.
He has an education specialist degree, or Ed.S., in supervision and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee; a master’s in supervision and administration from LMU; an education certification license obtained through a program at East Tennessee State University; and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He also attended Walters State Community College in Morristown.
He graduated from Morristown East High.
Starting in April, he became director of CTE programs for the TDOE. Before that, from July 2018 to March 2022, he was CTE director of Hamblen County Schools in Morristown. He also was principal of Union Heights Elementary School from November 2008 to June 2018, and a teacher and coach at East Ridge Middle in Whitesburg from August 1991 to October 2008.
He was 2019 First Regional Supervisor of the Year for the TDOE, inducted into the National College Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 and named 2016 Hamblen County Principal of the Year. He also was owner and operator of the 11-E Stop and Shop Market and Deli from June 1988 to December 2010, when he sold the business.
DAVIS NUTSHELL RESUME
Davis, 43, has 19 years of experience in education.
He has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy analysis, a master’s in elementary education and a bachelor’s of science in early childhood education, all from ETSU. He won Teacher of the Year in 2008 from Kingsport City Schools and High School Principal of the Year for 2021 from Sullivan County Schools.
He was chosen West Ridge principal in July 2020 for the school that opened in August 2021. He was principal of Sullivan North from July 2016 to September 2020, principal of Rock Springs Elementary from July 2012 to July 2016, and assistant principal of Sullivan Central High from July 2011 to July 2012.
Before that, he was curriculum specialist with KCS from July 2009 to July 2011, a third-grade teacher at Kingsport’s Kennedy Elementary from July 2007 to July 2009 and a fourth-grade teacher at Indian Springs Elementary in Sullivan County from August 2003 to May 2007.
He graduated from Sullivan North High after attending Cedar Grove Elementary and then Lynn View Middle.