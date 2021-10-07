BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school system has reclaimed a familiar face at the helm but has lost another veteran educator from its school board.
On the same night the Sullivan County Board of Education approved a two-year permanent contract for Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, first-term board member Randall Gilmore announced he had tendered his resignation.
The two worked together during their teaching and administrative careers with the county school system.
RAFALOWSKI VOTES
The board voted 7-0 to suspend a school board policy requiring a search to name a permanent replacement. It then, after discussion, voted 7-0 to return Rafalowski as the permanent director.
She had started serving as interim this spring after Director David Cox announced his retirement at the end of June after two years.
Cox replaced Rafalowski in 2019 after she had four years heading the county school system. However, she became a consultant for the new Sullivan East Middle School, which opened in January of 2020, and West Ridge High, which opened Aug. 9.
The board also unanimously voted to give her a salary boost from $142,480, which was what Cox made when he retired, to $156,250.
Board Chairman Randall Jones said that was based on an average of the director or superintendent pay in Bristol Tennessee, Kingsport, Johnson City, Washington County, Hawkins County and Sullivan County schools, plus a 4% increase.
"That treats her in the same way we treated the teachers," Jones said. It was the same formula used to give Sullivan County teachers a pay boost in the 2021-22 budget.
Rafalowski has more than 40 years of experience in the school system, dating back to the old Lynn View High School her first year, and she graduated from the old Sullivan West High School. She went to work in the central office in 1999.
"It is humbling and it is a difficult position," Rafalowski said. "Hopefully, I will be able to build and make you proud of our school system."
GILMORE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION
"I have to resign effective today," Gilmore said near the end of the meeting of his moving into another school board district. "Everybody on the board comes from a different perspective and has a different skills set." After the meeting, he said he turned resignation letters into the offices of County Mayor Richard Venable and the school system.
Retired Colonial Heights Middle School Principal Gilmore, director of teacher education and assistant professor of education at King University, worked in public schools for 33 years.
He served as a teacher mostly in Sullivan County and a short time in Bristol, Tennessee. He has been a principal, teacher and coach and served in what was then four high school zones.
"The vacancy will be filled by the County Commission," Jones said of a temporary appointment until the August 2022 election.
Jones, board member Mary Rouse, a former principal who served with Gilmore, member Michael Hughes and Rafalowski spoke highly of Gilmore, with Rafalowski calling him one of the most talented teachers she has known.
Gilmore served three years and one month on the board after his election in August 2018. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve," Gilmore said.
IN OTHER ACTION, THE BOARD:
• Voted 7-0 to reappoint Jones to another one-year term as chairman and 5-1 with one abstaining to appoint Hughes, a former chairman, as vice chairman. Board member Paul Robinson nominated and voted for Matthew Spivey, vice chairman for the past 12 months, while Spivey abstained.
• Unanimously approved a 2022-23 school calendar that includes the top three choices from an online survey with more than 900 respondents. Those were a five-day fall break, getting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving off and starting school on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles.
• Approved the sale of the old Paperville School property, an overgrown and vacant lot of more than two acres off Old Jonesborough Road in Bristol, for the lone bid of $2,001. Declaring the former Blountville Elementary/Middle school campus and former Colonial Heights Middle surplus was delayed for the Nov. 4 agenda.
• Approved a resolution asking the County Commission to seek a Tennessee traffic study for Weaver Pike at Sullivan East High School, including a possible turn lane and traffic light, as requested by East Principal Andy Hare.
• Approved Change Order No. 11 for West Ridge, which Rafalowski said was housekeeping matters. It is not to exceed $79,125.99.