BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board on Monday.
Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board votes for that. A work session is set for 4:30 p.m. that day at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The three candidates are Deidre Pendley of Bristol, Tennessee City Schools; Charles “Chuck” Carter of the Tennessee Department of Education; and West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis of Sullivan County. They answered the same 40 questions, plus a few followups at the end.
After that, each semifinalist did brief media interviews, as shown in videos attached to the online version of this article.
The seven-member school board interviewed the trio in a random order for about two hours each starting at 2 p.m. Monday with Pendley, 4:30 p.m. for Carter and 7 p.m. for Davis, taking at least 30-minute breaks between the interviews.
After the marathon interview sessions, the board discussed plans to vote at its Thursday meeting to narrow the field down to two, with each board member choosing two of the three.
The board originally narrowed the field of 13 applicants down to the three, with only those getting four votes or more becoming semifinalists.
However, Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said it is possible the board could fail to make a cut or could decide to go ahead and choose a winner.
“This process doesn’t have to stop Thursday night,” Jones said. “The goal Thursday night is to get it down to two.”
One caveat, however, is that with 14 votes (two per board member) being cast among the three, the vote could end up 6-4-4 with a two-way tie for second that could result in a run-off.
The board members also discussed the idea of the two finalists going out to schools to meet with students, faculty and staff and possibly dining with board members and attending a reception at central office. The goal is to offer the job to someone by year’s end and have that person work with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski on putting together the 2023-24 budget.
The three agreed on the idea that the school system needs to promote itself, including being a Level 5 system in growth as designated by the state, and market what it has to offer to students, the community and businesses.
They also agreed they would like working with Rafalow- ski on the new budget before she retires at the end of June.
Following is a thumbnail rundown of a few things each candidate said.
The full interviews were videoed by West Ridge students and are to be available for viewing starting Tuesday morning on the school system website at sullivank12.net/, Jones said.
PENDLEY INTERVIEW
Pendley has 31 years in education and is a vice principal at Tennessee High School and director of career technical education for the city system.
She said the plan for the new county director to work with Rafalowski, a more than 40-year veteran with nearly six years as director, is an excellent one.
“I’m very open to listening to folks who are experts in their field,” Pendley said of using existing expertise in central office. “I feel like I can serve in a way that can help. I feel led to be here.”
Pendley said she has experience in instructional leadership, including math that she taught, as well as getting community and business support for education funding.
“It’s something that’s just ingrained in me,” Pendley said of education leadership. “I have a vision for things that can be.”
She also is a national CTE group fellow who will write a blog and attend a national conference, and she recently found out she successfully got a $40,000 Jobs for the Future dual enrollment grant for Tennessee High.
CARTER INTERVIEW
Carter, with 31 years in education — including time in the Hamblen County school system — formerly oversaw CTE for that system and has been working remotely in Morristown for the state Department of Education.
“My role has always been a servant leader,” Carter said of his work in elementary, middle and high schools, as well as central office. He helped start Hamblen County’s Education Works, a work-based learning program with national recognition.
“I want to lead a community, a district, a school district,” Carter said.
“I believe I’m prepared for that,” Carter said. “My work that I do is not a job. I feel it is a calling, almost.”
Carter and the other two semifinalists said the job of a school system boils down to making students ready for career or college and having a plan for their lives, even if that plan changes.
“Our job is to make sure every one of them leaves with a plan in place,” Carter said.
DAVIS INTERVIEW
Davis, who has 22 years of experience in education, including 12 as a principal, has taught and been a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
“I will work tirelessly for whatever I am set forth to do,” Davis said. “As director of schools, I will continue to do that and put forth that work ethic for you.”
He cited the past 18 months as principal of West Ridge, formed in August 2021 from the merger of Sullivan North, where he graduated, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools.
“I wish she (Rafalowski) would stay our director the next 10 to 15 years,” Davis said. “I want to continue to move Sullivan County forward.”
If chosen, he said he would form advisory councils of parents, students and teachers with which he would consult.
“My leadership style is one of shared leadership,” Davis said.
For instance, he said he allowed the first West Ridge prom to have a Ferris wheel after first turning down the idea “14 times” as illegal, too expensive or simply impossible.