Deidre Pendley, director of career technical education for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and an assistant principal at Tennessee High School, talks with reporters Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after being interviewed as a semifinalist for Sullivan County director of schools.

BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board on Monday.

Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board votes for that. A work session is set for 4:30 p.m. that day at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video