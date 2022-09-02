Avery Padgett speaks

West Ridge High sophomore and swim team member Avery Padgett urges the Sullivan County Board of Education to repair instead of close the pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School (the former Sullivan South High) during public comment at the Thursday board meeting. The BOE tabled the matter until its Oct. 18 meeting.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times News

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has voted 7-0 to move forward with plans to spend $16.4 million in ESSER 3.0 federal COVID-19 relief money on new school roofs and heating and cooling replacements.

ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, must go toward things that improve air quality inside schools, which can include roof repairs and HVAC work estimated to cost more than $10 million, with the rest to be designated for science lab classroom hoods and other needs.

