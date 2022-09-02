BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has voted 7-0 to move forward with plans to spend $16.4 million in ESSER 3.0 federal COVID-19 relief money on new school roofs and heating and cooling replacements.
ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, must go toward things that improve air quality inside schools, which can include roof repairs and HVAC work estimated to cost more than $10 million, with the rest to be designated for science lab classroom hoods and other needs.
The exact distribution will depend on approval of the plan and then bids.
In addition, the board Thursday evening voted 5-2 to implement a new final exam exemption proposed by Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare and West Ridge High Principal Josh Davis as an incentive to improve attendance. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski recommended it.
IRESON PROUD OF ROOF, HVAC PLAN
“I’m really proud we’ll have no more window air conditioners anywhere in our buildings,” member Mark Ireson said of the ESSER 3.0 vote, assuming the money is enough to do all the projects the board has outlined. “I’m proud of us as a board saying we’re going to fix our schools.”
Member Paul Robinson asked if some of the money could go toward stockpiling commonly used HVAC parts, which he said can take two or three days for delivery.
Charlie Hubbard, supervisor of maintenance, said he tries to keep common parts on hand but that many of the compressors are different and not interchangeable. “I wish we could,” Hubbard said.
As previously reported, Mary Hughes, Bluff City, Emmett, Miller Perry and Indian Springs elementary schools would get roof work, while Mary Hughes, Indian Springs, Bluff City, Rock bSprings and Miller Perry elementary schools and Sullivan Heights Middle and the West Ridge High vocational annex at Sullivan Central Middle would get HVAC work. The science lab hood replacements would be at Sullivan East High and possibly other schools.
IRESON, ROBINSON OPPOSE EXAM EXEMPTION
Ireson of Colonial Heights and Robinson of Bloomingdale voted against the exam exemption, which revives a practice ended about 2017 but in its new form is stricter. Ireson previously said he thought the exemption hurts students when they get to college and aren’t used to final exams, although the exemption is good only for up to two classes and does not apply for classes with Tennessee-mandated end-of-course or EOC exams.
Robinson, during a work session Wednesday, said he thought the policy encouraged students to attend school sick. After two absences, either excused or unexcused, students would be required to take the final in the class missed, although school-sanctioned activities such as missing class for sports would not count.
A combination of three tardies or early dismissals from a class also shall count, and the system works on individual classes, i.e. if a student misses at least three periods of a class, the exam would become mandatory.
If a student exempted from an exam still takes it, the exam grade would count only if it would improve his or her grade. The exemption is a pilot and can be changed, Chairman Randall Jones.
IN OTHER ACTION, THE BOARD:
• In separate 7-0 votes, re-elected Jones of Indian Springs chairman and Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area vice chairman. Their terms are for one year each.
• Voted 7-0 to table action on deciding whether to try to fix the swimming pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School until the Oct. 18 meeting, giving time for a possible cost estimate to repair the leaking pool and a survey of interest in middle school swim teams systemwide. The pool has a leaking pump, a boiler that needs replacing and is leaking 2,500 gallons of water a day. School officials said repairs could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
• Heard a report from Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski on the entire school system reaching a Level 5 on Tennessee Valued Added Assessment Scores or TVAAS, as well as seven schools earing a perfect score of 5. Sullivan was one of 41 out of 146 districts statewide that earned a Level 5.
As previously reported, those schools among 16 in the county system were Sullivan East High; Central Middle and the (now closed) Innovation Academy; and Holston, Indians Springs, Miller Perry and Rock Springs elementary schools. Rafalowski said that West Ridge High and Emmett Elementary earned Level 4. A Level 3 is equal to the expected learning value added in one year, a four is beyond that and a 5 is at the top level statewide.
• Learned that the Tennessee School Board Association’s advertisement for a new director of schools, to replace the retiring Rafalowski, is online with an application deadline to TSBA of Friday, Oct. 14. The plan is to have someone officially on the job by July 1, although the board would like the new person to be involved with the 2022-23 budget process and be named by Jan. 1, 2023.
Requirements include at least five years of administration experience, with preference for 10 years, and a master’s degree, with a preference for a doctorate. Criteria include being someone who is a strong fiscal/budget manager, effective communicator, proven leadership skills, generator of support, instructional leader and good listener.
Jones said each board member will individually view applications, which are public record, and then indicate three he or she wants to interview. Only candidates who get an interview vote from four of seven members would be considered, although if more than four candidates get that many votes the field again would be narrowed in the same manner to three finalists. They would be interviewed by the full board in public, with each candidate answering the same questions.
• Reviewed the pending internet auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its more than 16-acre campus. The auction, advertised as required by state law, is to start 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 and conclude noon Friday, Sept. 26. The minimum bid is $2 million, with interest already expressed by Lakeway Christian Schools, which operates Tri-Cities Christian Academy, and Kingsport City Schools interested in the property.
Jones said no action is needed yet on the former Sullivan West High School. He said he is waiting to hear from Mayor Richard Venable or Sullivan County commissioners about the commission vote earlier this month to contact the school system about buying the former schools, most recently Sullivan Middle School, for community use.
The school board had talked about demolishing the two former schools.