KINGSPORT — Twenty years ago, today's fourth-graders hadn't been born.
But in honor and remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and those who died because of them, more than 30 Sullivan Gardens Elementary fourth-graders, some Sullivan County deputies, other first responders, parents and grandparents walked the track around the football field at the old Sullivan Gardens K-8 (the former Sullivan West High) school Friday morning.
After four laps around the track, fourth-grade teacher David Mitchell explained to the students the significance of the walk, which at between 2,200 and 2,400 steps is about what it took first responders to get from the ground floor to the 110th floor of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers on 9/11.
"Sept. 11th is a very, very emotional day for our country," Mitchell said, urging the students to ask their older family members about the event and what they were doing when they found out about it.
Mitchell said he served more than five years in the Marine Corps, 2009-14, including one tour in Afghanistan. The United States occupied that country, where the terrorists were based, after the attacks.
He also brought with him Friday, the eve of the 20th anniversary of those attacks, a U.S. flag that flew in Afghanistan years ago.
"We flew that flag in Afghanistan in 2010," Mitchell told the students after the walk when they posed for photos with the adults, including a sheriff's deputy who held the flag that flew over Mehtar Lam.
"You honored those who lost their lives. You honored those who still serve," Mitchell said. "Some people disagreed with the way our country does things."
Mitchell also told them about civilians on Flight 93, which was intended to crash into targets in Washington, D.C. However, because passengers stormed the cockpit of the plane taken over by terrorists, the aircraft crashed in a Pennsylvania field instead.
The passengers had received cell phone calls about the other attacks: two planes crashing into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon.
"The first victory of our war on terrorism took place on Flight 93," Mitchell said.
Video of a portion of his remarks is available in the online version of this article.