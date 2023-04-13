Left to right, 2024 Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE) 2nd Vice President Arowyn Casenhiser of Maryville High School; President Kylee Collins of Sullivan East High School; and 1st Vice President Carlie Barber, from Shelbyville Central High School in Bedford County. The 2023 SCOPE students elected the three officers for next year's event at the conference March 7 at Belmont College in Nashville.
Left to right, 2023 Student Congress on Polices in Education or SCOPE participants Anthony Torbett of Sullivan East High School, Hope Greene of West Ridge High School, Kylee Collins of Sullivan East High and Reid Haas of West Ridge High. Collins was elected president of the 2024 SCOPE by her peers at the 2003 event March 7 at Belmont University in Nashville, and Kylee and Hope presented arguments on one of four questions on which SCOPE attendees voted.
Left to right, West Ridge High School student Reid Hass, Sullivan East High student Kylee Collins and West Ridge's Hope Greene are recognized at Tuesday's April 11 Sullivan County school board meeting. They and East High's Antony "AJ" Torbett, not pictured, attended the 40th annual Student Conference on Education Policy in Nashville March 7, and Collins was elected 2023-24 president of SCORE by her peers at the 2023 conference.
BLOUNTVILLE — For the first time ever, Sullivan County students got to make arguments in debates on an education issue at an annual Tennessee School Boards Association student conference in Nashville.
What’s more, one of the two Sullivan students who argued a position on stage at the event was subsequently elected by her conference peers as president of next year’s gathering.
In addition, West Ridge High School and Sullivan East High School wrestlers were recognized at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for their accomplishments, and the West Ridge Alphas dance team was recognized for finishing sixth in the nation in a hip-hop dance competition.
COLLINS TO HEAD SCOPE
Sullivan East junior Kylee Collins was chosen the 2023-24 president of SCOPE or Student Congress on Policies in Education. She was elected March 7 at Belmont University in Nashville, where she was among 268 high schoolers from across Tennessee who attended.
Also going from Sullivan County Schools were Anthony “AJ” Torbett of East and Hope Greene and Reid Hass of West Ridge.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Collins will get to meet with Gov. Bill Lee and be a voice for students on education issues.
Collins and others in grades 9-12 gathered at Belmont to express their views on public education in Tennessee at the TSBA event.
“She was a shining star when she hit the debate stage,” Sullivan County Supervisor of Secondary Education Brent Palmer told the school board at its Tuesday work session. Greene also debated, and all four had input into position statements.
Torbett did not attend the board recognition because he was “swamped” in calculus and science homework, Palmer said.
The four students were honored by the board and received cookies from Rafalowski and Director-elect Chuck Carter during the voting meeting that followed the work session.
Marking its 40th year, SCOPE is designed to give students a voice where public education issues are concerned and to involve young people in finding solutions to the topics that are discussed.
According to a TSBA news release and Palmer, attendees participated in mock school board sessions, where they assumed the roles of school board members, school officials, parents, students and concerned citizens. The sessions were led by school board members and superintendents or directors of schools from across the state.
During the afternoon session, students selected a speaker to represent each of their small groups to take part in full-scale debates on education issues. This year’s four debate topics were:
1. The board shall have two student representatives who serve in a non-voting role.
2. Students shall have the option of substituting club sports for physical education requirements.
This is the topic the two Sullivan County students argued against on stage at the event. Kylee argued that physical education teachers are certified, while club sports coaches might not be, Palmer said.
3. Submitting electronic threats shall be a zero- tolerance offense.
4. Every student must take a career readiness assessment as part of a local graduation requirement.
Following each debate, participants had the opportunity to vote to support or oppose the debate issues by participating in an online, SMS texting survey, according to a TSBA news release.
Aside from Collins, the incoming 2024 SCOPE officers are First Vice President Carlie Barber, Shelbyville Central High School; and Second Vice President Arowyn Casenhiser, Maryville High School.