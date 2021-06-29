BLOUNTVILLE — In a surprise move Tuesday evening, the Sullivan County Commission abruptly halted its special called meeting on the county’s budget and property tax rate.
No vote took place on the proposed 9.3-cent property tax increase. No vote took place on the proposed $207.7 million budget.
The only vote that happened: by voice vote (rather than roll call or electronic board count) a majority of commissioners present approved Commissioner Dwight King’s motion to adjourn and schedule picking back up on budget and tax rate discussions at 6 p.m. on July 8.
King made that motion after a roughly 20-minute recess. The recess was called after King first motioned to halt all action on the budget until the county’s school system produces a list breaking down which parts of $8.8 million the school system is using to balance its budget are one-time expenditures.
Commissioners have repeatedly asked school officials to provide such a list throughout the budget process.
After more than 30 minutes of public comment at the beginning of the called meeting, King was the first commissioner to speak when the commission got to the actual resolutions on the agenda.
King asked County Finance Director Larry Bailey if school officials ever submitted the list.
Bailey said no.
King moved to postpone further action until the list was produced.
Commissioner Angie Stanley seconded King’s motion.
Commissioner Hershel Glover asked if the information could be obtained if the commission took a short recess. Ultimately, County Mayor Richard Venable called a 20-minute recess.
When Venable called the meeting back to order, King said he’d talked to Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones during the recess and asked Jones to come to the podium used when visitors speak to the commission.
Once Jones reached the podium, King asked if Jones could get the commission the list in question.
“I’ll answer your question with another question,” Jones said. “Sullivan County commissioners are proposing a budget using $3.8 million of your fund balance to balance your budget this year. You have a $65 million budget, and you’re using $3.8 million. If you can give me a list of how you’re going to spend that $3.8 million, then I’ll make every effort to get a list of how we’re going to spend our $8 million. I think you’ll find if you try to come up with a list of that $3.8 million ... it’s spread over several line items and you cannot identify major categories where that $3.8 million is spent.”
Jones said he would say the same about the school system’s use of the $8.8 million.
King said if that’s where the process is at, he’d amend his earlier motion to adjourn and postpone action — by setting a date certain for when the commission will resume the discussion and said that time would be 6 p.m. on July 8.
Venable called for a voice vote on King’s motion, declared the “ayes” were the majority and adjourned the meeting.
During the budget development process, June 30 was repeatedly described as the state-imposed deadline for the county to have an approved budget in place. The new fiscal year begins on Thursday.
Asked by the Times News if the state would impose any sanctions on the county for missing the deadline, Bailey answered “Not yet.”
The county’s Budget Committee has a meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. today.