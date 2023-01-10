BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has gone on record requesting the Tennessee General Assembly again make third- and fourth-grade promotion decisions local.
If not, up to 68% of Sullivan County third-graders could be held back later this year. That’s based on the percentage of third-graders who scored below expectations or approaching expectations in 2021-22 testing, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. That’s worse than the state average of roughly 66.3%.
The board voted 5-1 with one absent Tuesday night to approve a resolution asking lawmakers to revise legislation that in a nutshell forces students who don’t score at grade level or higher on a third grade English language arts exam to repeat the third grade, with some exemptions and appeals possible.
Kingsport’s school board passed a similar resolution last year, as have other school boards across the state. Lawmakers approved the legislation in late 2021 in a special session, but it did not go into effect until the current school year.
LONE OPPOSING VOTE
Only board member Mark Ireson voted against the resolution, saying he understood widening the basis for failure beyond one TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) ELA test but doesn’t see the General Assembly revoking the law before it becomes effective.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever read a piece of legislation that is perfect,” Ireson said, pointing out the law allows students who fail the reading test to have tutoring and/or summer camp and then retesting in order avoid being held back.
English language learner students and those with reading disabilities also are exempt, as are students who have already been held back. Appeals can be based on life issues such as serious illness or family crises.
FIVE SUPPORTED RESOLUTION
Vice Chairman Michael Hughes was absent, and those voting for the resolution were Chairman Randall Jones and members Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Paul Robinson and Matthew Spivey.
“I can’t make sense of this law,” said Price, father of a third-grader. “When I was in college, I failed more than one test. When I was in elementary school, I failed more than one test.”
Rouse said the state could do other things, such as pay to lessen third grade class sizes or lessen the myriad things third grade teachers by law must cover aside from reading and math.
“It’s best handled at the local level,” Spivey said, adding that it is suspect the tutoring and summer camp funding come from a surplus of federal funds that went public shortly before the special session.
“This law as it is written basically says one size fits all,” Jones said. The resolution calls for multiple data sources, consideration of the effects of failing a grade and parental input in Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115. “My opinion is one size doesn’t fit all.”
Jones and Rafalowski said the law mandates “adequate progress” for students who make it into fourth grade or they would be held back, too, but the Department of Education has no definition of what that is.
Jones said the Tennessee School Boards Association will fight to have the law amended. For one thing, Jones said students who miss the exam automatically are targeted to be held back, even if they were ill or hospitalized at the time.
“I think this is very challenging for this particular group of students,” Jones said of this year’s third students, who spent much of their kindergarten and first grade time in virtual instruction.
IN OTHER ACTION
The board voted 6-0 with one absent to:
• Declare the old white farmhouse, garage and other real estate on 2.2 acres on Henry Harr Road adjoining the West Ridge High School campus surplus. The vote also was to seek a survey and have a percolation test to see if the land is suitable for septic systems if divided into two or three lots.
• Approve going ahead with the Sullivan Central Middle School HVAC, controls and switchgear replacement contract for $7.1 million. That far exceeded the $4.2 million estimate, but rebidding with value engineering could delay the project past the ability to use federal COVID funds for the project.
“I’m not sure we save money by the rebidding because of the price increase we are facing,” Rafalowski said of some HVAC increases literally going into effect Wednesday.
As it is, the board voted to switch the project from federal ESSER (Elementary, Secondary School Emergency Relief) 2.0 to ESSER 3.0 because the project won’t be done to meet the June 30, 2023 deadline in ESSER 2.0 but can meet the ESSER 3.0 deadline of June 30, 2024.
The low bid wasn’t accepted because the contractor’s completion date was after the deadline to use ESSER 3.0 funds would be expired.
• Approve the director of schools to accept the school system’s settlement in the national class-action federal lawsuit against JUUL, a maker of e-cigarettes used for vaping. Rafalowski said the amount hasn’t yet been determined but the lawsuit is nearly settled in a federal court in California.