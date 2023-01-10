BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has gone on record requesting the Tennessee General Assembly again make third- and fourth-grade promotion decisions local.

If not, up to 68% of Sullivan County third-graders could be held back later this year. That’s based on the percentage of third-graders who scored below expectations or approaching expectations in 2021-22 testing, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. That’s worse than the state average of roughly 66.3%.

