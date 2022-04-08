BLOUNTVILLE — Students and parents Thursday night came to the defense of Innovation Academy, a science, technology, engineering and math middle school they have heard may be closed for budget reasons.
Five current or former students of IA and five parents of current and/or former IA students gave impassioned pleas to the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education at the end of its regular Thursday night meeting.
They urged the board not close the school, although such a plan has not been publicly discussed. They said doing so would be a big mistake because of IA's high test scores and low pupil-teacher ratios.
One parent called for a three-year board promise to keep the school open.
NO DECISION MADE YET
Board Chairman Randall Jones said a group of concerned parents and students approached him Wednesday night at a community open house at Sullivan Central Middle, the former Central High where IA is housed.
"I admire the students who stood up and spoke," Jones said during the meeting.
"It all started as rumors," Jones said after the meeting. "No decisions were made." However, the board is having a 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. retreat Monday to talk about finances and things affecting it, including enrollment. IA has been talked about for closing multiple times but so far has been spared the ax.
However, multiple students and parents said they've heard IA may be on the chopping block because its enrollment has fallen to 76 students. They said the school has drawn students — and Tennessee funding dollars that follow students to public schools — from across the Tri-Cities and would draw more students if it was promoted as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
IA IS 'FAMILY,' STUDENT SAYS
"Every single student is family to me, as are our teachers," sixth-grader Sara Grace Osborne, the first of five students who addressed the board, said during public comment on non-agenda items at the end of the meeting.
Sara said the hands-on learning style serves students well, as do collaborative efforts at the school, which traces it roots back to an experimental program started in 2012 between Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools and was first located in the former Brookside Elementary School in Bloomingdale.
Sara also said her home school to which she likely would return is Boones Creek Middle in Washington County, although some parents said they and other parents would consider transferring their children to Kingsport's Sevier Middle or University School at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City,.
KCS soon left IA, which in 2014 moved to be housed at Holston Middle near Tri-Cities Airport, and when Holston moved back in August to the former Sullivan Central High, the current Central Middle, IA went with it.
Cynthia Robbins, who has two seventh-grade daughters at IA, said they thrive. One has Asperger syndrome and the other attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. "She has found her herd," Robbins said of the daughter with Asperger syndrome, while she said the other hadn't been challenged enough until IA.
STUDENTS, PARENTS CITE TEST SCORES
Eighth-graders Verona Mitchell and Hopelyn Elmore, who otherwise might be at Sullivan Heights Middle, cited statistics on IA leading the way in middle school test scores in Sullivan County and the region. Katelynn Mitchell, a West Ridge High freshman, said her three years at IA helped her set higher standards for herself, including taking pre Advanced Placement courses at West Ridge.
Heather Imburgia of Johnson City, whose family plans to move to Sullivan County soon, said her sixth-grade son Declan Imburgia functions much better at IA. "The program challenges him," Imburgia said of her son, who because of her husband's military service has been in seven schools.
Jerry Mitchell of Bloomingdale said he has one current IA student and a former one who flourished with the "group-oriented and tech-oriented" atmosphere of IA.
"Some kids do better with traditional learning; some kids are better with hands-on," said Rodney Padgett, a parent of a former IA student who is a West Ridge freshman and another son who is a sixth-grader at Central Middle. He urged the school board make a three-year commitment to growing IA.
"I think it deserves a chance. It's the best you've got," Padgett said.
"IA was on the top of the county list" and remains competitive with Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport schools and overall was only bettered in grades by Sevier Middle. He said the enrollment has fallen because of the lack of marketing and recruitment for the school during the pandemic, as well as a loss of renovation funds in 2018 before COVID.
"IA has been hit by a car, by funding issues and COVID," veterinarian Padgett said, adding that parents he's contacted have indicated they would move their students out of the Sullivan County school district or not put them there in the future if IA closes. "A dollar spent on IA gives you a value that is more than a dollar."
