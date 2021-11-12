BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School held its ribbon cutting on a breezy November Thursday afternoon, but the message of a unified school family got through the wind loud and clear.
The ribbon cutting on Veterans Day had been postponed initially because of a rainy August, which along with an underground pipe failure caused a hole to form in the track and has delayed the final surfacing until February.
And then the late arrivals of bookcases and other furnishings prompted school officials to push the ribbon cutting back more.
Some of the things, including big-screen monitor menus for the cafeteria, still have not arrived at the first new Sullivan County high school to open since 1980.
However, Principal Josh Davis said the school, its students, faculty and staff, have proven flexible enough to handle situations as they present themselves.
That includes being the only 6A football team left in the playoffs from Northeast Tennessee, facing off against Maryville High on Friday night at Maryville.
COME TOGETHER RIGHT NOW
Pupils and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the student body has come together as one family rather than just students from three former high schools under one roof at 380 Lynn Road, off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
“We are unified as one. We are West Ridge,” Student Body President Gracie Olinger said at the ribbon cutting, which was followed by an open house.
“It’s hard to pick who was a (Sullivan Central High) Cougar, who was a (Sullivan North) Raider and who was a (South) Rebel,” said football player Fletcher Gibson, a senior who went to South until this school year.
“When we started out, I was not into it. I wanted to stay at South,” said Fletcher, who like Gracie and Benjamin Novak served on the school naming committee. “Coming to know the football team is like introducing a whole new family into my life.”
Retired Director of Schools David Cox and current Director Evelyn Rafalowski addressed the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting, as did school board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes and Davis.
Cox quoted Chief Seattle, who wrote that we don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors but we borrow it from our children, the idea being to “pay it forward” to future generations.
“This school’s greatest champion is and has been Evelyn Rafalowski,” Cox said of the person whose place he took in 2019 and who replaced him after he retired two years later.
Cox and Hughes said West Ridge might never have existed without what Cox called her “hard work and dedication.” He also thanked school board members, and Hughes said the school is better than he’d ever imagined.
Hughes thanked former board members Jerry Greene, who voted for the school, retired before the school was built and attended the ribbon cutting, and Dan Wells, who narrowly lost a school board election after voting to move forward with West Ridge.
“I had a vision of what this could be. It turned out so much better,” Hughes said of the $75 million school.
Rafalowski, who was a consultant for West Ridge and the new Sullivan East Middle in the time between being director, quoted President Abraham Lincoln, saying the best way to predict the future is to create it.
County Mayor Richard Venable paraphrased an old saying about a house not being a home until the family lives there by saying, “A building is not a school until the family moves in.”
BOOK SHELVES FINALLY ARRIVE
Davis said the book shelves arrived about four days before Thursday’s open house, time to install them but not get all 12,000 books on the shelves.
“We use this area for a lot of things,” Davis said of dances and other events. “We can wheel this stuff.”
He said the first West Ridge prom may be held on campus, not the in Commons but under tents on the artificial turf of the football field.
“We’re constantly evolving,” Davis said. “We have what we need.”
MEET AN AMBASSADOR
Students wearing blue West Ridge shirts were among 14 ambassadors, students chosen to give tours and provide information about the school to visitors.
One of those ambassadors was Kaitlyn Lemmons, a Sullivan North High student who made the transition to West Ridge and will be part of the first graduating class from there in May 2022.
“Everything we do at West Ridge is so special and unique in its own way,” said Kaitlyn, who plans to study nursing at East Tennessee State University or the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
The cheerleader, also HOSA president and a member of the Key Club, Beta Club and Pep Club, said North was a great school but that West Ridge offers more programs of study than North or Sullivan South and Sullivan Central could.MOM AND DAD TAKE AUDITORIUM TOUR
Chris and Melissa Moles were getting a private tour of the recently completed auditorium, which still smelled of new carpet, from their children Emma and John Large, respectively a freshman and sophomore.
Emma said she liked the cafe, which serves food in off hours, although her father quipped that cost him more per week. However, he said his only real complaint “is the traffic, one way in and one way out.”
He said that makes for bus and car transportation woes, something the school board is trying to address with an access driveway off Henry Harr Road in addition to Lynn Road access and a potential new access road linking to state Route 357.
