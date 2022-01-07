Update: Mark Nagi, TDOT community relations officer for East Tennessee, released the following update at 9 a.m. Friday morning:
"TDOT crews have cleared all roadways, medians, turn lanes, and shoulders regionwide. Routes are drying, and we are seeing more sunshine. As routes dry, crews will be leaving, with most exiting by noon today.
"Counties will have a presence overnight to monitor bridges, overpasses, and protect from refreeze."
Previous story:
KINGSPORT — Snowagedon 2022 for Northeast Tennessee may still be lurking this winter season, but the white stuff didn’t hit Kingsport and the greater Tri-Cities on Thursday nearly as hard as initially forecast.
In contrast, neighbors to the north in Southwest Virginia, including Norton and Wise County, got more than a dusting of snow during the day Thursday as evidenced by comparing morning and afternoon photographs of a railroad yard in Norton and wreck aftermath photos from the Virginia State Police.
In Northeast Tennessee, snow sledding or making snowmen could be a problem with an inch or less of accumulation in the area predicted.
You could call it the snow event that wasn’t, although the revised forecast indicates an inch or so of the white powder may still fall, while black ice — frozen water on the roads difficult to see until it is too late, still may be troublesome or even deadly for motorists over the next few days.
SNOW HITS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
The Virginia State Police as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday had responded to eight snow-related accidents and six disabled vehicles in Southwest Virginia.
“Since snow began falling in Southwest Virginia on Thursday (Jan. 6) around 1 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers have stayed busy responding to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles. So far, those calls for service have been concentrated in the counties of Buchanan, Lee, Wise and Dickenson,” VSP said in a news release.
“The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles. Since approximately 1 p.m. Thursday through 5:15 p.m., VSP personnel have responded to a total of 14 traffic crashes and 11 disabled vehicles in those four counties. (These numbers include the 8 crashes & 6 disabled vehicles),” VSP said.
“As the snow intensifies and temperatures drop overnight, folks are asked to please avoid traveling for their safety. Empty roads also enable VDOT crews to effectively and efficiently treat, clear and plow affected roadways.”
Meanwhile, mountains on the Tennessee side, including Roan Mountain and Holston Mountain, also saw snow accumulations.
This marked the second snow event of winter for the majority of Northeast Tennessee and the region, the first one Monday bringing varying depths of a dusting or less in Kingsport to upward of four inches in Johnson City. That came after spring-like highs in or near the 70s over the weekend.
The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast issued shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday had a drastic change from earlier forecasts calling for accumulation of up to four inches, although temperatures overnight and into the wee hours were predicted to be 15 in Kingsport and the surrounding Tri-Cities.
“A winter weather system is still affecting the region and snow will linger through this evening,” the NWS posted on its website Thursday afternoon.
“Little to no additional accumulation expected south of I-40 (Interstate 40). The highest additional accumulations will occur across the northern Cumberland Plateau, Southwest Virginia and the highest elevations of the East Tennessee mountains. Slick and frozen roadways will be a problem overnight for areas that have seen accumulating snow as temperatures will drop down into the teens.”
Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman for East Tennessee, said in a Thursday night statement: “The only counties experiencing heavy, accumulating snow at this time are Scott, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. TDOT crews have been reallocated at times to allow lanes to be passable for motorists.
“At this time, there are no significant issues on roadways in Tennessee. With temperatures continuing to drop and wintry precipitation falling, crews will continue to salt and plow where necessary.”
With the storm tapering off by 10 p.m., Nagi said up to another inch of snow was expected. He said aid is being provided for stranded motorists outside of Knox County in Roane, Campbell and Cocke counties.
“Wellness packages have been distributed throughout the districts and to HELP units should they be needed for any stranded motorists during the event,” Nagi said.
WHAT HAPPENED TO TRI-CITIES SNOW?
Lyle Wilson, meteorologist for the NWS regional office in Morristown, said Northeast Tennessee missed the brunt of the snow because the “surface track” of a low pressure system was slightly farther north than initially predicted and the downslope flow from the area’s mountains caused warming temperatures and cut down on precipitation.
“You could pick up a little snow yet,” Wilson said by phone at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. “These tracking of systems, if they shift just 30, 40 or 50 miles, it makes a difference.” He said the greater Nashville area and the Cumberland Plateau, on the other hand, saw plenty of snow, as evidenced by photos provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The NWS canceled the Winter Weather Advisory that brought smiles to every school kid and probably a few teachers in a 100-mile radius of the Tri-Cities. Hawkins County Schools dismissed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, a decision made Wednesday, while Kingsport dismissed mid-day Thursday and other area school systems also let students out of school early in advance of the predicted weather event that wasn’t.
Rogersville City School was out earlier in the week because of a heating system problem and let out early Thursday like Hawkins County did.
The Kingsport, Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Washington County and Rogersville school systems have called off school for Friday. Also, the Sullivan County Board of Education work session and meeting set for Thursday night at the new West Ridge High School were canceled and will be scheduled for a later time, the school system announced Thursday morning.
COLD TEMPERATURES STILL ABOUND
Despite a minimal amount of snow in many Northeast Tennessee areas, temperatures were still expected to dip to near single-digit levels in the lowlands and down to about 0 on the mountains. It is to be even colder on Friday night, down to about 13 in the lowlands, based on the NWS forecast for the 37660 ZIP code. The latest National Weather Service forecasts are available online at weather.gov/.
Most schools across the region let out early Thursday in anticipation of poor driving conditions.
Health departments across the region, including Hawkins and Sullivan counties, closed at 2 p.m., while some private businesses, including medical ones, also closed early and sent employees home.
Facebook was atwitter Thursday afternoon with photos of snow in Nashville, which got hit much harder than the Tri-Cities, and some snow photos from Knoxville — as well as from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
WHAT IS THE FORECAST?
The forecast Thursday afternoon for Kingsport called for rain and snow before 9 p.m., “then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Low around 15. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.”
For Friday. the forecast was for mostly sunny skies with a high near 29 and west wind around 5 mph. Friday night is to be mostly clear, with a low around 13 and calm wind.
Saturday is to be sunny, with a high near 46 and calm wind.
The forecast for Saturday night is a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m., with partly cloudy skies and a with a low around 27 with calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday’s prognostication is a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then rain showers after 9 a.m. The high is to be near 47, with calm wind and the chance of precipitation 100%.
Sunday night is to have rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., “then a slight chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries after 4 a.m.” and allow around 24. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
And Monday, to start off the work week, is to be sunny with a high near 38, the NWS forecast said.