KINGSPORT — A Kingsport school board member said he has some serious heartburn about Kingsport City Schools using TikTok for part of its social media offerings.
However, a KCS staff member said the TikTok videos began as an idea of student interns to engage youth and became part of social media communications about two years ago.
During the annual report on communications from Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True and Communications Editor Marybeth McLain at Tuesday’s Board of Education work session, McLain gave a rundown of social media activities including doing TikTok videos, as well as Facebook and all schools having their own Instagram accounts.
“I didn’t know we were using it (TikTok). I thought it was blocked,” board Vice President Todd Golden said.
He was referring to Tennessee and other state governments prohibiting TikTok apps and use on government-owned systems and devices, as well as federal action.
However, McLain said that the suggestion to use school system-generated TikTok videos came about two years ago from student interns as a way to engage their peers.
She said the school system has an active TikTok account but doesn’t promote it.
Golden said he understands the intent but is concerned that the Chinese-controlled TikTok, operated by an entity not friendly to the United States, could be using the app to collect data. TikTok is used by a variety of organizations, including nonprofits and private businesses including the Kingsport Times News.
“Maybe we should not support it at all,” Golden said, also urging the system to “take a look at that.”
Board President Melissa Woods Wednesday said she plans to get more information from Interim Superintendent Chris Hampton and Andy Arnold, who heads up the system’s information technology operation.
GOLDEN WANTS BOARD LIVESTREAMING
Golden also said he found it interesting that schools and the school system use livestreaming of videos for various events when he and member Julie Byers can’t get any forward movement on livestreaming school board meetings.
McLain said the system is moving forward with that already-approved plan, which would include new video equipment to livestream not only school board meetings but other events held in the Administrative Support Center. However, she said those involved are doing their due diligence in moving forward toward recommendations, even though the board has voted to proceed with the video capacity for meetings.
“It seems like everyone is livestreaming except us,” Golden said. McLain and True pointed out board meetings are broadcast live on WCSK radio, 90.3 FM, the D-B campus radio station.
IN OTHER ACTION:
• BOE members were honored as part of School Board Appreciation Week. Each member received a bag of popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Center at the former Sullivan North High School, and as has become tradition, books were donated to every school in the system in honor of board members.
• The board heard a report from Johanna Montgomery, who heads up coordinated school health for KCS, on social and emotional learning and mental health.
Montgomery reported that as of mid-school year, at the end of December, the system has 16 mobile crisis referrals, 79 suicidal ideations/threats, 116 Department of Children’s Services referrals, 72 self-harm incidents, 14 reports of hurting animals/other and 182 outpatient referrals.
She said commonly reported issues among students are anxiety, depression and peer-to-peer conflict.
• McLain presented an update on the soon-to-be-released annual report on the 2021-22 school year, which is in the form of a 48-page 2023 calendar.
Of 6,000 printed copies, more than 5,000 will be mailed out, one to each KCS family, with the rest going to individual schools, city offices, chamber of commerce and real estate agents. The document, which has the state champion Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team, coaches and fans on the front, also will be online.
• The board reviewed a proposed revision of Policy 4.700 on assessment programs, reflecting an Oct. 22 Tennessee Board of Education action.
The change to be voted on at the Feb. 13 meeting is to say students transferring into the public schools from private, church or homeschooling must pass an exam on the highest level of core classes they took before coming to the public school. For instance, True said a student who has had English I through English III would have to pass the English III test.
• The board reviewed a change in vacation and holiday Policy 5.310 to add two holidays to the 10 existing ones, mirroring what the city already has done, to be done at the Feb. 13 meeting. One would be Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the other a floating holiday taken at a time chosen by the employee as long as it is supervisor-approved.