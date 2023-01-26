Melissa Woods

Kingsport Board of Education President Melissa Woods presides over the Nov. 8, 2022, school board meeting.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport school board member said he has some serious heartburn about Kingsport City Schools using TikTok for part of its social media offerings.

However, a KCS staff member said the TikTok videos began as an idea of student interns to engage youth and became part of social media communications about two years ago.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you