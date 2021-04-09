If you’d like some school memorabilia from Sullivan North, South and Central high schools or middle schools in those high school zones, Saturday’s your chance.
And if you’d like to fill your stomach and support the band program for the new West Ridge High School formed from those three high school zones, you can come hungry to a fundraising curbside meal event Saturday evening.
WHAT’S FOR SALE?
Up for sale at the seven schools are trophies, banners, plaques, photos and other memorabilia from the schools, which are closing in May as the school system prepares to open West Ridge High School, consolidation of those three high schools, on Aug. 9.
“On April 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of our middle and high school locations in the South, Central and North zones, we will be offering the public an opportunity to purchase memorabilia,” according to a statement from Sullivan County Schools posted on its Facebook page.
“Examples of memorabilia include but are not limited to trophies, plaques and pictures. Each of these items will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. We will not hold items for individuals and will take cash or checks for purchases. School personnel will not be able to answer questions about the availability of items to sell,” the statement said.
“If there is a particular item you would like to purchase, please make plans to arrive early.”
The schools are North, South and Central plus Blountville and Holston middle schools in the Central zone, Colonial Heights Middle and the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 in the South zone and Sullivan North Middle, said Nancy Burse, an assistant principal at South High and a graduate of North.
“They’ll be out in the cafeteria at South,” Burse said at the school Thursday morning.
WHAT ABOUT BAND MEMORABILIA?
The items are from athletics since Burse said the South, North and Central band programs have had and plan future separate events to sell band memorabilia.
Meantime, the West Ridge Band is holding a Chili and Spaghetti Dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Placid in Blountville. The meal is curbside only, with a minimum $5 per meal. The money will go toward the band’s uniform fund, said Heath Hopper, band director at South and to be director at West Ridge.
Hopper said the West Ridge band already has been practicing in sectionals. Money from the sale of band memorabilia at South, Central and North will go to West Ridge.
He said North band memorabilia already has been sold, while Central is doing it this week and South will wrap up a band memorabilia sale from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 17 in the South band room, with some also to be available at the last South band concert, set for 5 p.m. on April 18.
WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING?
Money generated from the Saturday memorabilia sales at the three high schools will go to West Ridge.
Likewise, the middle school sales proceeds will go to the respective middle schools: Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens to Sullivan Heights Middle, the school where Sullivan South is, and Holston and Blountville middle schools to Sullivan Central Middle, where those two schools are to be merged.
“We’ve had a lot of people who’ve invested a lot of time and talent in our schools,” said Brent Palmer, Sullivan County Schools high school supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
Palmer and Burse said they were unsure what would happen to items unsold after the Saturday sales at the seven schools, but Palmer said he hopes all the items end up in their home communities or with the students and folks involved in getting the honors.
“We’re going to do our very best to keep these items in the community,” Palmer said. “It just may look a little different from community to community.”
IF YOU GO
Camp Placid, 224 Camp Placid Road, Blountville
Sullivan North High/Middle School, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport
Sullivan South High, 1236 Moreland Drive, Kingsport
Sullivan Middle School, 209 Rosemont St., Kingsport
Colonial Heights Middle, 415 Lebanon Road, Kingsport
Sullivan Central High, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville
Blountville Middle School, 1651 Blountville Blvd., Blountville
Holston Middle School, 2348 state Route 75, Blountville