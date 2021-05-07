GATE CITY — More guests will now be allowed to attend high school graduation ceremonies in Scott County, thanks to updated guidance from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith said each high school can now accommodate 50% of its regular stadium capacity, rather than the 30% that was previously mandated. Physical distancing requirements between parties have also decreased from 10 feet to six, but masks will still be required.
Each of the county’s three high schools recently created plans for their ceremonies.
Gate City High School
Gate City’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. on May 26, with rain dates planned for May 27 and 28. Graduating seniors will follow tradition with an in-person ceremony on Legion Field.
Seniors will arrive beginning at 6:15 p.m. at the front of the high school. Based on Gov. Northam’s Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two, guests will not need tickets for the ceremony. However, masks will be required to enter and social distancing of six feet will be expected.
Rye Cove High School
Rye Cove’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. on May 24, with rain dates planned for May 26 and 27. Guests will enter and exit through the same gate used for football games. Seating will be available on both sides of the field and on the field itself.
The presenters will be in the scoreboard endzone facing across the field. The graduates will sit socially distanced on the field, facing the presenters. Behind the graduates will be chairs for guests.
The graduates will enter the field in the concession stand endzone and walk up the middle of the field. After graduation, they will walk out the way they came. The school is asking all guests to wear masks and to maintain six feet of distance between family groups.
Twin Springs High School
Twin Springs’ graduation is set for 7 p.m. on May 27, with rain dates planned for June 1 and 2. The ceremony will take place on the football field, which has an estimated total capacity of 1,340 people.
The 50% capacity guidelines would allow for 670 attendees, 40 of which will be school staff, central office supervisors and school board members. Also factoring in the 43 graduates, the stadium will be able to hold 587 guests, meaning each student will be allowed 13 guests. Tickets will be given to each graduate to deliver to their guests.
Four rows of graduates will extend east from the west side of the football field, with graduate seating stretching to the 50-yard line. Folding chairs, socially distanced and placed behind the graduates, will extend through the opposite endzone for guests. All other guests will be seated in the home bleachers or away bleachers.
Deputies and custodians will be onsite to assist with parking. Handicap accessible parking will be made available to those who need it.
Other school news
During this week’s Scott County School Board meeting, the board
- Recognized several Scott County students who were part of the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association’s District 7 Virtual Honor Band. From Gate City High School, Madison Dean played the bassoon. From Rye Cove High School, Elizabeth Rollins played percussion, Brayden Gilliam played the baritone saxophone, and Lindsey Seay played the clarinet. From Twin Springs High School, Nick Hardin played the alto saxophone, Nate Hardin played the trombone, and Mason Vaughn played the tuba.
- Honored William Franklin and Roger Fraysier of Scott County Telephone Cooperative for working with the school system to extend Internet access to more than 160 families during the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension allowed these students the chance to participate in virtual learning. Superintendent John Ferguson presented the two with a plaque expressing the school board’s appreciation.
- Heard information from Ferguson about $130,151 in school security grant equipment received by the school system. Using those funds, security film has been installed on many school entry doors, and school security cameras will be updated.