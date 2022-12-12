BLOUNTVILLE — The two men vying to be Sullivan County director of schools agreed on many points during separate interviews on Monday by the seven- member Board of Education. However, they had some differences.

Tennessee Department of Education career technical education supervisor Charles “Chuck” Carter and West Ridge High School Principal Joshua “Josh” Davis each in separate interviews answered more than 40 questions from the board, all but a handful presented by former Johnson City Schools administrator Debra Bentley and the rest by individual board members.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video