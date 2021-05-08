WEBER CITY — Monday’s rainy weather didn’t stop the Rotary Club of Scott County from delivering hundreds of pairs of shoes to students in need.
Club members gathered that morning at Weber City Elementary to pick up shoes for delivery to schools around the county. The effort was the culmination of the club’s 31st annual shoe fund drive, which raises funds to purchase shoes and socks for students in need.
Rotarians who participated
A number of Rotarians took part in the shoe delivery, including Chris Kimbler, chairman of the project; Jim Addington; Bob McConnell; Chris Edwards; Madre Forsha, club president; Tucker Barker; Mark Wilson; Danny Meade, volunteer for Rotarian Jennifer Meade; Roger Lane; and Earline Lane.
Schools that received shoes
The following schools received shoes this year: Weber City Elementary, Scott County Head Start, Dungannon Intermediate, Fort Blackmore Primary, Gate City High, Gate City Middle, Shoemaker Elementary, Rye Cove Intermediate, Rye Cove High, Duffield Primary, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Twin Springs High, Yuma Elementary and Gate City Christian School.
A long history
The Rotary Club of Scott County was chartered on Nov. 22, 1988. The following year, the club began collecting loose change from members at regular club meetings to buy new shoes for needy students. This was the club’s first fundraising attempt.
That first year, enough money was contributed to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for schoolchildren at Christmas. The project’s fundraising goal has increased almost every year, and the club exceeded its goal of $20,000 for the 2020-21 Rotary year.
School officials who know firsthand the students in need help identify recipients from all of the county schools. Shoes are usually provided at Christmas, but because of COVID-19 and the unavailability of shoes at the club’s vendor, Rack Room Shoes, the delivery was delayed several months this year.
The club raised enough money from the community to purchase 394 pairs of shoes. The shoe fund project aligns with the club’s back-to-school project and provides clothing and shoes throughout the year as needs are identified.
Community support
Club members would like to extend a special thanks to Rack Room Shoes — specifically, Belinda Nichols of the Bristol store and Diane Clark of the Kingsport store — for their assistance in securing shoes and packaging them by school for delivery. They are also grateful to all those who supported the project.
“We just want to thank the community that has really supported us over the years, especially this year, where it’s been a difficult year,” Kimbler said. “We just want to thank everybody; the Rotary Club just really appreciates it.”