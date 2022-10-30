KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse is ending a more than 31-year career in public education on Monday, including more than 30 years in East Tennessee and more than four years as Kingsport superintendent.
Asked why now, Moorhouse said he simply thought it was an opportune time to retire for him and for the school system.
Moorhouse, 53, is a graduate of Johnson County High School and got his bachelor’s degree at Milligan College, now Milligan University, which he attended on a basketball scholarship. He then got his master’s and doctorate degrees at East Tennessee State University. He also was the 2022 Superintendent of the Year for the Northeast Tennessee region.
He taught in his native Johnson County, as well as taught physical education and biology and coached in Unicoi County, where he also was an assistant middle school principal and athletic director, was a principal of Morristown West High in Hamblen County and Manley Elementary there, and was director for one year of John de la Howe School in McCormick County, South Carolina.
“I’m a product of Northeast Tennessee,” Moorhouse said. “Northeast Tennessee poured into me. I’ve spent my life pouring back into it.”
All but one year, spent heading the South Carolina school, has been spent in Northeast Tennessee: Johnson County, Unicoi County, Hamblen County, Greeneville and then Kingsport.
Growing up, Moorhouse said he had fond memories of going to Kingsport and the rest of the Tri-Cities for shopping and meals.
“We plan on staying in the region,” Moorhouse said. “We are exited about opportunities to continue contributing to the area.”
His wife recently inherited a family farm in Washington County, Tennessee, and his grandson and a future sibling will become the eighth generation to live on that property.
WHY FARMERS ALMANAC FOR RETIREMENT?
During a reception for him before his last school board work session on Tuesday, board President Melissa Woods presented him a Carhartt toboggan, Farmers Almanac and some gloves as retirement gifts, acknowledgment of plans to work on the farm soon.
“We won’t be doing that full time,” Moorhouse said.
After taking some time off before and during the holidays, Moorhouse said he hopes to continue contributing to the education sector in the new year.
He also recently became a grandfather to 18-month-old Hank Heller, son of his daughter, Johnson City attorney Grace Ann Heller, and son-in-law Sam Heller. Hank is to have a sibling, Moorhouse said. In addition, he and his wife, paralegal Carol Grace, who works for a Rogersville attorney, are also parents to Hannah Beth Sprouse, who is married to Caleb Sprouse and lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“We do really appreciate all you have done,” Woods said at the retirement reception. “I’m confident the investment in others will not slow down.”
Also among those at the reception were Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett and athletes Moorhouse coached during his time in Unicoi County. Moorhouse and Barnett faced off on rival basketball teams and have been friends for years.
HE CALLS KINGSPORT A 'LIGHTHOUSE DISTRICT'
“This was and always has been a pinnacle job in my career,” Moorhouse said of his time as superintendent. “We are a lighthouse district.”
That means KCS helps pave the way for other systems. One example of cooperative efforts occurred Friday, when 11 of 17 Northeast Tennessee school districts held Learning Together Day across the region. About 4,600 teachers, including 900 from KCS, gathered in their district for professional development.
He said all use the same early warning data system, which gives teachers a heads-up when students are having learning issues, and allow teachers to share best practices. He said because the greater Tri-Cities is so interconnected, it wasn’t a problem for superintendents and directors of schools from the region to get area school systems on the same page.
The son of a school-teaching mother and minister father, Moorhouse said he is a staunch supporter of public schools, which serve all regardless of economic condition, ethnicity, religion and academic ability.
“I’m a huge advocate of public schools. I think it’s the greatest mission field we have,” Moorhouse said. “Every student has the ability to be a genius at something.”
The goal of education is to facilitate students growing up to make a meaningful contribution to others by helping them find out who they are, their strengths and how they can make a meaningful impact.
“I was raised to believe that the purpose of life was to have a positive impact on the lives of others,” Moorhouse said of what drew him to education. “In Ecclesiastes 3:1, it says that there is a season to every activity under the sun. I have found that to be true.”
After going from teacher and teacher/coach to assistant principal, principal and superintendent, he said it is time for his life’s next season.
Although Moorhouse said he’s goal driven and proud of accomplishments he can list at the drop of a hat, he said his career and life have been about relationships.
“It’s the relationships, people that you poured into and people who poured into you,” Moorhouse said.
The truth is, he said, that nobody accomplishes anything on his or her own.
He said he knows Kingsport City Schools has a good strategic plan in place, updated earlier this year, that gives a good path as it continues to move forward after the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down in-person learning in mid-March 2020 off and on into 2021.
“At some point in time, I knew my time would end,” Moorhouse said. “I think the road map has been laid out.”
The school system is awaiting a facilities study update that will determine possible new elementary school or schools, as well as the use of the former Sullivan North High School. The gym area also is being renovated into the Tribe Athletic Complex, to be used for basketball and other sports until structural issues with the more than 50-year-old Dobyns-Bennett High School dome are addressed.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton (TCAT) is using the former vocational area of the building to serve adults and high school students.
“What’s going to happen with the rest of that campus is going to be determined by the results of the facilities study,” Moorhouse said.
He said he’s disappointed the city didn’t buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools in an internet auction. The high bidder, Lakeway Christian Schools, is paying $2.3 million for the former school and its 16 acres.
“We’re still going to have to make an investment in that section of the city,” Moorhouse said of a growing population base driven by folks moving to the region from other parts of the country.
TISA FUNDING FORMULA COMING IN 2023
In addition, the 2023-24 school year is to be the first under a new Tennessee funding formula called Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA). It is the first revamping of Tennessee’s K-12 education funding formula since the Basic Education Program (BEP) funding more than 30 years ago, the one under which he began teaching.
He said the new superintendent will have a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to use TISA to further improve KCS.
With Chief Finance Officer David Frye’s expertise, Moorhouse said he is sure KCS will have no problem navigating the changes of TISA, which will provide additional state funding but much of it based on the numbers of students in selected categories, such as career technical or special education, that tend to be more expensive.
“I just felt like it was the right time for somebody else to step in,” Moorhouse said. “It’s once in a career.”
However, it will be part of someone else’s career, not his. He plans to work through Monday, helping interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, who is leaving his post as D-B principal but returning to D-B on July 1, 2023, with a new superintendent to be named before then.
As of Monday, Moorhouse will join the list of retired former KCS superintendents. He said it is like the Bible verse concerning a season for different things.
“I have been able to see my career through different seasons,” Moorhouse said.