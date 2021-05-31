KINGSPORT — Ever think about how the inch or so gaps at the sides of some bathroom stall doors could cause privacy and/or safety concerns?
Fear not.
The Peep No Mo’ — designed by a Kingsport high school freshman and aspiring engineer — is a solution to cover that gap.
The invention finished first in a “Shark Tank”-style contest involving students from across the Volunteer State. The inventor, who plans an engineering career, has plans for it to become patented and a real “social enterprise” product.
The student, 15-year-old Rylee Adams, won the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) 2020-21 Design Challenge virtually, as announced April 21.
She was subsequently recognized in a virtual Tennessee STEM Innovation Summit May 20. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
WHAT IS HER PRODUCT?
Privacy, Please! is the name of Rylee’s company.
It has the sustainable development goal of gender equality. The problem addressed was the size of the gap between the bathroom door and bathroom stall and an increase in gender neutrality.
“The Peep No Mo’ is a prototype for a portable stall gap cover to protect one’s privacy and safety while using public restrooms,” according to a description of the invention from Kingsport City Schools.
“Right now, we’re planning on modifying that and then getting a patent,” Rylee said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Times News, although she said she doesn’t know how long that might take. “We’re planning on doing it as soon as possible.”
D-B EXCEL teachers Antonia Andinolfi and Sara Leimkuhler helped Rylee and other D-B EXCEL students in the design challenge.
“She’s already working on a second version,” Andinolfi said Wednesday. “With the improvements we’re talking about, I think she will have a good shot” at getting a patent.
Rylee said the prototype is mostly plastic with an anti-microbial cloth where it touches surfaces.
HOW DID THIS COME ABOUT?
“Students in Ms. Adinolfi’s STEM classes investigated a global problem, aligned with one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, pitched their product/service, wrote a business plan and pitched their idea for their social enterprise to a panel of judges,” Hyche said at the May 10 BOE presentation to Rylee.
“I came up with it mostly on my own,” Rylee said, adding that her mother, Niki Adams, helped a bit with the concept. “Public restrooms have always made me uncomfortable. I thought it would make a good invention.”
The state-winning project started out as a class project assigned by Adinolfi before the statewide design challenge was announced. Rylee’s win was based on an in-person panel of judges viewing her presentation in Kingsport and then answering some local judges questions about it. That was at the school level.
A pitch by Rylee, videoed by Leimkuhler, got Rylee through the regional competition, and she won state after a Zoom presentation and questions answered from a statewide judging panel, Adinolfi said.
RYLEE HADN’T SEEN ‘SHARK TANK’
“I had actually never hear of ‘Shark Tank’ until the project was introduced by our teacher,” Rylee said. “I watched a couple of episodes.”
She said the biggest difference between her experience and the show is that the judges didn’t ask as many questions as ones on the show do.
The video of Rylee presented at the regional competition is available in the online version of this article.
“I think that I want to go into some kind of engineering,” Rylee said. “I’m not sure exactly what kind.”
The design challenge “encourages Tennessee students to design a business plan and pitch for a social enterprise,” school board member Eric Hyche explained during the May 10 school board meeting where Rylee was honored.
“Social enterprises are businesses that are changing the world for the better. Like traditional businesses they aim to make a profit, but it’s what they do with their profits that set them apart — reinvesting or donating them to create positive social change. It’s business for good and when they profit, society profits,” Hyche said.
For more information on the design challenge in general, go online to https://www.tsin.org/challenge.