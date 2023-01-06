KINGSPORT — What happens if last school year’s standardized English language arts test results hold true again this school year?
If a Tennessee law stays in place as is, it could force more than 40% of more than 500 Kingsport City Schools 2022-23 third-graders to repeat the grade next school year.
More than 100 parents attended an informational session on Tennessee’s third grade reading law presented by KCS, which through a September school board vote expressed the system’s opposition to that section of a law the General Assembly passed in a special session in late 2021.
The meeting was organized by parents from Jefferson Elementary and other city elementary schools. There will be two follow-up virtual Zoom meetings next week.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Rhonda Stringham and other school officials urged parents to contact lawmakers, who already have gotten an earful from educators, and to be sure their children attend school so they have the time and opportunity to learn.
“Retention is often detrimental to children,” Stringham said of studies on the matter, not to mention the lingering learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic that directly impacted two school years.
Some parents, who did not identify themselves, and school officials said it is simply too much pressure on 8-year-old third-graders to take an ELA test and know the score might mean they in effect flunk the third grade. Stringham said a single test in third grade shouldn’t be the sole factor in determining whether a child advances to the next grade level.
“They freeze up or they cry. Their mind is somewhere else,” Stringham told the crowd, a sentiment multiple parents repeated, saying such high-stakes testing takes a toll on students’ mental health.
One woman said her daughter in third grade cried and was withdrawn until after TCAPs were done.
The name of the overall legislation, Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115(a), is the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Michael Hubbard, director of performance excellence for KCS, said students rated 1 for below expectations or 2 for approaching expectations by the ELA TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) would be affected, while those ranked meeting expectations at 3 or exceeding expectations at 4 would not.
If the law had been in effect for the 2021-22 school year, interim Superintendent Chris Hampton said 41.2% would not have been promoted, not counting some exclusions built into the law.
“They (lawmakers) have said, ‘We have heard from educators. We want to hear from parents,’ “ Hubbard said of calls for the General Assembly to amend the law approved in a special session in December of 2021.
Local lawmakers contacted this week said were unable to attend the meeting because of prior commitments or hadn’t gotten word of it. State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said he would consider widening the test results used in the law but said the third grade promotion system based on reading needs to be the same statewide.
Other local lawmakers are state Reps. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City. All four indicated the law, approved almost unanimously, could be revisited through multiple bills likely to be introduced for the 113th session of the General Assembly.
As the law reads now, Stringham said English language learners with less than two years in the system, anyone who previously was held back in K-3, and those with a suspected disability or disability affecting reading would be exempt from the law.
Otherwise, students scoring a 2 would have to go either to a bridge summer camp and attend 18 of 20 days or have after- or before-school tutoring in fourth grade. Those with a 1 would have to do both.
Parent appeals, available for a student with a 2 score but not a 1, can be based on finishing in the 40th percentile of a spring universal screener test, in the case of KCS the easyCBM, or a catastrophe such as a death in the family, loss of a home, or significant medical diagnosis.
The ELA TCAP, also called a TNReady test, includes reading literature, reading informational texts, vocabulary, written expression and conventions. It lasts about three hours and is the first TCAP administered in the April testing window each year.