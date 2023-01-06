KINGSPORT — What happens if last school year’s standardized English language arts test results hold true again this school year?

If a Tennessee law stays in place as is, it could force more than 40% of more than 500 Kingsport City Schools 2022-23 third-graders to repeat the grade next school year.

