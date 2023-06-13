KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education got a rare public comment at its Tuesday night meeting; it was all about public comments.
A vote by the board also means that next school year Kingsport City Schools students will get an extra three days not attending school so teachers and other staff can have three days of professional development.
And the board reelected its current president and vice president to another term, although not unanimously for the president.
COMMENTS ON PUBLIC COMMENT
The public comment was from a parent who opposed a proposal reducing the length of allowed public comments from five minutes to three.
Although the board ultimately approved the staff-recommended action, which mirrors a new Tennessee law going into effect July 1, the matter prompted a discussion among the five school board members and a denial the change had anything to do with the recent 20-count indictment of a special education teacher of pre-K students.
“A school board is the most reachable, most changeable level of government,” Lauren Moutressor, mother of a pre-K student at the Palmer Early Education Center, said to the board in opposition to shortening the public comment limit from the current five minutes to three minutes. “Why would you want to push them (parents and the public) further away?”
Moutressor said she couldn’t help but wonder if the change was in response to the May 24 indictment of Johnson Elementary special education teacher Michelle Carptenter by a grand jury on 20 charges of child abuse, two for each of 10 children she allegedly abused.
The parent said the timing of the change is either insensitive to the parents of the student allegedly abused by the teacher or bad timing.
However, board President Melissa Woods said the school board members knew nothing about the pending indictments when they first discussed the change at the May 9 meeting. The grand jury indictments came May 24 and were widely reported May 25.
“There was no intent whatsoever,” Woods said of linking the change to the indictment, which also had “no correlation” with the policy change.
Ultimately, the board voted 5-0 to proceed with the proposed change. The new state law requires public comment on agenda items be allowed before a vote on the items, which the board already did.
But the new law requires a minimum of three minutes of time for each speaker, not the five minutes in the policy in effect Tuesday night.
Woods said the thought was that a meeting in the fall of 2022 with multiple speakers might have been better served with three-minute time limits instead of five-minute ones “so that more people would have the chance to speak.”
The policy retains a cumulative 30-minute limit, but board members, including the resigning Jim Welch, said the board could extend that limit and/or the three-minute limit at the start of the meeting before public comment began.
Welch attended his last school board meeting electronically and is to be recognized for his years of service as a teacher and school board member at the July 11 board meeting. Former member Tim Dean is to serve in Welch’s seat until the new board takes office Sept. 1, 2024.
As for public comment, Vice President Brandon Fletcher said it would be better to “hear more voices rather than the same voice voiced more, agreeing with Welch that it would be better to extend the cumulative public comment time the maximum time allotted individual speakers.
“I’d be happy to move it back to five minutes. I have no problem with that,” member Todd Golden said. “It’s our job to be here a long time.”
Member Julie Byers said many school boards didn’t allow any comment at public meetings at all. “I would like to leave it at five minutes,” Byers said.
FEWER STUDENT DAYS EQUAL MORE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DAYS
The board also voted 5-0 to approve a school calendar change for the 2023-24 school year that doesn’t affect the beginning or end date of the school year but rather gives students three more days out of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5; Monday, Nov. 6; and Monday Feb. 12, added to Oct. 16 and March 15.
The days will be used for teacher, administrator and staff professional development.
The days are among 13 “banked” days that come from having a school day 30 minutes longer than the minimum, which the state allows to be used to make up student time missed for weather, illness, unsafe conditions and professional development, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said.
BOARD KEEPS PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENT
The board also voted 3-2 to retain Woods as president for another year and 5-0 to keep Fletcher as vice president another year. In paper ballots announced at the meeting, Golden and Byers voted for Byers to be president effective July 1 until Aug. 31 since the city elections have moved from May to August.
The board also approved a change that would have future organizations of the board occur in line with the new city elections to be held in August.