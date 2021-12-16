KINGSPORT — If fired tenured teacher Matthew Hawn could redo the past year or so, he says he’d practice his audio and closed-captioning editing skills.
However, the former Sullivan Central High School contemporary affairs teacher said he still would present the video of “White Privilege” by spoken word poet Kyla Jeneé Lacey, without the profanity, to his class.
And if he gets back to the classroom, he said in a Zoom meeting on Monday, he’d like to bring in Lacey and others he’s met since he’s been fighting his termination.
“It’s a very, very powerful piece of art,” Hawn said. “It’s a perspective from someone my students don’t encounter on a daily basis.”
Lacey, who testified at the August hearing and came on Tuesday to support Hawn, said her poem was a primary source of her experiences. She also said she’s presented it in person to college and high school audiences, although the school system officials decried profanity used in it.
“The board had an agenda, and it was in their best benefit to hold whatever completely archaic sentiments it had,” Lacey told reporters.
“Progress is not necessarily easy, especially when you don’t benefit from it,” she said. “I don’t understand why Tennessee just wants to not necessarily be in the 21st century with the rest of us.”
SPEAKING TO HIGH SCHOOLERS
Lacey, who said she has a history degree, said she agreed with Hawn’s lawyer, who said opinions challenging that white privilege exists and has existed is like saying the Holocaust in World War II Nazi Germany or the 1969 U.S. moon landing never happened.
“When do we stop teaching about atrocities?” Lacey said. “At this point we’re not teaching students anything.”
That Lacey video, presented to his fourth-period class in the 2020-21 school year, along with other assignments including “The First White President” by Ta-Nehisi Coates were front and center in the Sullivan County Board of Education’s June 8 vote to fire him, and the Tuesday night vote reaffirmed the firing. The second vote came after an Oct. 22 ruling from a hearing in August found the firing justified.
“I talk to my students about if you believe in something, stand up for yourself, and I believe in my case. I was I guess putting my teaching into practice,” Hawn said. “I still stand by the way that I taught the class.”
“I think Kyla’s voice still needs to be heard,” Hawn told reporters after the 5-1 vote with one seat vacant.
Only board member Matthew Spivey of Kingsport voted against the firing, as he did the first time the board addressed the recommendation by since-retired Director of Schools David Cox.
“I would practice more, and I would have done a better job on the editing,” Hawn said. He said a statement he made to a student that showing the Lacey video likely would get him fired was meant as satire and that he never belittled any students for their beliefs and positions on issues addressed in class.
VARYING POINTS OF VIEW
Hawn maintains he taught students to listen to and respect various points of view, although the attorney for the school system argued from the record of the Aug. 16-18 hearing before Attorney Dale Conder that Hawn displayed unprofessional conduct as a teacher and was insubordinate by repeatedly failing to expose students to varying points of view on contemporary issues, as required by Tennessee law.
“My plan is just to go back to teaching somewhere, hopefully here,” Hawn said. “I plan to be here one day teaching again in Sullivan County Schools.”
Attorney Virginia McCoy, a Tennessee Education Association attorney who represented Hawn, after the hearing said that decision could come in a week or so from Tuesday.
Attorney Chris McCarty, who represented Cox and the school board, argued from the record that Hawn in effect belittled and mocked students who didn’t agree with some opinions in assigned readings or viewings, especially when Hawn told other students after class he once had those kind of views when he was in school at the old Sullivan North High, where he graduated.
“Obviously I’m disappointed. I really believe in my case. My lawyer did a great job,” Hawn said. “It’s (the appeal decision) up to the brilliant legal minds of the TEA. I’m just a social studies teacher and a baseball coach.”
One thing Hawn said has brought him comfort over the past more than seven months, aside from support from friends and family, is support from former students and the community.
“I do show varying perspectives,” said Hawn.
“Sometimes in my class we do throw out a claim,” Hawn said. “And by the way, I never used the words ‘liberal’ or ‘conservative.’ That is coming from the school board’s attorney.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.