BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a contract with the next director of schools, Chuck Carter, in the new year.

Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones, taken Dec. 19, 2022

And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations, per the suggestion of a board member.

