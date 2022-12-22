BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a contract with the next director of schools, Chuck Carter, in the new year.
And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations, per the suggestion of a board member.
At the Dec. 19 BOE meeting, the vote was 5-2 to make Carter of Hamblen County the top choice to replace retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski. Carter is the Tennessee Department of Education’s career technical education (CTE) director, a position he began in April. Before that, he oversaw CTE in Hamblen County Schools.
All members voted for Carter except Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes. They voted for the other finalist, West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis. The subsequent vote to empower Jones to negotiate a draft contract with Carter was 6-1, with Hughes the lone no vote.
During the vote to choose two finalists among three semifinalists last month, Hughes chose only Davis while the rest of the members made two choices for finalists to narrow the field.
“It’s a tough process. It’s a long process,” Jones told reporters after the meeting of a task not yet completed. The next move will be negotiations between Jones and Carter on a contract, which after review from Carter’s attorney and the board’s attorney will come in draft form before the BOE.
Jones said the draft contract vote likely would come after the Jan. 10 meeting, either in a called meeting or the regular February meeting.
Jones said pay likely would be in the $125,000 to $130,000 range as set out in the brochure advertising the position. According to Carter’s application, accessed through a public records request to the school system, his base salary with the state is $90,000. Davis listed $103,662 as his base salary with Sullivan County in his application.
“I think that we need to do a more thorough evaluation than we have in the past,” board member Mary Rouse said during the meeting of her desire to go beyond the annual Tennessee School Boards Association evaluation metrics. “My thought would be twice a year.”
Rouse’s comments on an evaluation start at the 2:56 mark of the YouTube video accompanying the online version of this article.
Jones responded that Rouse and all BOE members should send him their suggestions on that topic and others for the new contract by early January. Some things, such as vacation and some benefits, are covered in standard policies for new hires, but the board reached a consensus Monday to seek a two-year contract with Carter.
“I have not talked with him except to ask if he would accept a two-year contract. He said yes,” Jones said Tuesday. Jones said he also asked Carter to send him suggestions for the draft contract.
The last two hires from outside the system, Jubal Yennie (2010-15) and David Cox (2019-21) got initial four-year contracts.
Rafalowski initially became an interim after Yennie and then got a four-year contract. She decided to retire and became a consultant during the tenure of Cox, but then took two more years when Cox left two years into his four-year contract.
Jones said a two-year contract would be reasonable since Carter has never been a director or superintendent, although he is a statewide director of the Tennessee Department of Education.
Rafalowski’s two-year term expires June 30, when she plans to retire and spend more time with family, and Carter is to start on a regular, full-time contract on July 1.
The idea has been that Carter work with Rafalowski on the 2023-24 budget, the first under a new Tennessee funding formula.
Rouse said she would like to see the two work side by side, but Jones said that work would be on an interim basis and not part of Carter’s two-year contract starting July 1.
Other items to be spelled out in the contract include things like a cell phone or cell phone allowance, car allowance and home office allowance. Other benefits could include anything in addition to the standard retirement benefit.
As Sullivan County reaches the final actions in its search process for a new director, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is starting its search for a new superintendent to replace the retired Jeff Moorhouse. Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is the interim superintendent through June 30.
The TSBA, which helped Sullivan County gather its applicants, is also assisting KCS.