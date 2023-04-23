ELIZABETHTON — Eighty-eight Northeast Tennessee high school students from 12 public high schools, along with one from a private academy that facilitates home schooling, participated in the 2023 National Letter of Intent Signing Day.
The event was Thursday, April 20, at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT. The ceremony was part of a national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which mirrors the NCAA’s national signing day for athletes.
For more information about the nationwide event, go online to https://nc3.net/signingday/.
Participants in the event included TCAT Elizabethton President David Hicks and guest speaker Stacey Schroeder, senior manager of Kubota University, Kubota Tractor Corporation. Snap-On Tools provided students at the event. TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Richard Church concluded the event.
NC3 officials also attended the event, as did officials from Snap-On.
Among public schools, Hampton High School in Carter County had the most sign, 28, followed by Happy Valley High in Carter County with 16. In the immediate Tri-Cities, Tennessee High in Bristol seven, Viking Academy in Bristol 6, Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport had four, Sullivan East in Sullivan County two and Cherokee in Hawkins County 1.
Also, Gateway Christian Academy, a private operation that facilities homeschooling, had one signer.
TENNESSEE HIGH
From Tennessee High, Matthew Tallent in Automotive Technology, Melanie Mandoza in cosmetology and Gunnar Meyer and Brandon Wise in welding signed.
VIKING ACADEMY
Viking Academy’s signers were Tyler Johnson and Bradley Mendrzycki in Automotive, Brandon Jenkins in Building Construction, Xanaryia Crouse in Criminal Justice, Keith Phipps in HVAC/Refrigeration, Ernie Mann in Practical Nursing, who also received a 3M Transformational Scholarship for $1,000.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
From Dobyns-Bennett High, signers were Joseph Dickerson in Building Construction, Sydnee Greene and Kiera Graham in Dietary Manager and Chrishyra Bunche in practical nursing.
SULLIVAN EAST
“Chloe Hicks and Alyssa Zolninger signed their letter of intent with the cosmetology program at this event,” according to a joint statement from Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare and school counselor Sunday Greer. Their cosmetology instructor at East is Gail Adler.
CHEROKEE
Cherokee High’s Noah Parrigan signed in Building Construction.
GATEWAY
Kalin Dougherty of Gateway Christian signed in Welding.
For a full listing of all the signers, see the online version of this article at timesnews.net.
LIST OF SIGNERS
A comprehensive list of the offerings and signers in those areas is below:
Administrative Office Technology-William Robinson, Instructor
Madison Guinn-Elizabethton High School
Advanced Manufacturing- Charlie Phillips, Instructor
Automotive Technology-Jackie Livingston, Instructor
Trevor Buchanan-Tennessee High School
Tyler Johnson-Viking Academy
Bradley Mendrzycki-Viking Academy
Nathaniel Painter-Hampton High School
Matthew Tallent-Tennessee High School
Building Construction Technology- Jamel Foster
Joseph Dickerson-Dobyns Bennett High School
Brandon Jenkins-Viking Academy
Noah Parrigan-Cherokee High School
Computer Information Technology-Brandon Franklin, Instructor
Taylor Baines-Unicoi County High School
Elizabeth Lindsey-Happy Valley High School
Kelsey Tester- Happy Valley High School
Cosmetology-Toni Campbell, Senior Instructor/Angie Hill, Instructor
Indi Bowen-Unicoi High School
Elizabeth Butler-Unicoi High School
Angel Campion-Hampton High School
Meredith Garland-Unicoi High School
Adrianna Harageones-Happy Valley High School
Chole Hicks- Sullivan East High School
Trinity Lunceford- Johnson County High School
Lacy Lydia-Unicoi County High School
Melanie Mendoza-Tennessee High School
Jasmine Metcalf-Unicoi County High School
Temperance Caroline Lovette- Elizabethton High School
Alyssa Zolninger-Sullivan East High School
Criminal Justice-Joe Harrah
Xanaryia Crouse-Viking Academy
Diesel Powered Equipment Technology-Tim Ward, Instructor/Dave Honeycutt, Kubota Tech Instructor, Fredrick Anderson, Instructor
Jacob Lowe-David Crockett High School
Michael Ashley- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Madison Bise- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Damien Buchanan- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Selena Clemons- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Kelsea Condry-Happy Valley High School
Breanna Davis- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Alric Duffield- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Malakhi Guess- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Cassandra Hatley- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Jude Hickman- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Clayton Jones- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Sam Jarrett- (Kubota Tech)-Happy Valley High School
Isabella Keever-(Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Alexis Matheson-(Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Arturo Nogueda- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
James Strickhorn- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Brock Surratt- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Harley Whitehead- (Kubota Tech-Hampton High School
Jacob Whitson- (Kubota Tech)-Hampton High School
Dietary Manager-Lisa Blackburn, Director
Sydnee Greene-Dobyns Bennett High School
Kiera Graham-Dobyns Bennett High School
HVAC/Refrigeration-Doug Street, Associate Instructor
Malachi Dean-Unicoi County High School
Mason Ford-Hampton High School
Keith Phipps-Viking Academy
Levi Wolfe-Elizabethton High School-3MTransformational Scholarship ($1,000)
Industrial Electricity-Phillip Peters, Associate Instructor
Joshua Clawson-Hampton High School
Brian Crum- Hampton High School
Logan Fletcher-Happy Valley High School
Gabriel Hamby-Happy Valley High School
Ty McElyea-Hampton High School
Bryce Soloman-Happy Valley High School
Machine Tool Technology-Jeffrey “Brent” Powell, Associate Instructor
James “Aiden” King-Happy Valley High School
Millwright Skills-Brian Irick, Associate Instructor
Colton Jake Bailey-Happy Valley High School
Johnathan Greenwell-Hampton High School
Luke McIntosh-Unicoi County High School
Connor McIntosh-Unicoi County High School
Adam Wenger-Hampton High School
Phlebotomy-Loretta Eades, Associate Instructor
Kaylee Garrison-Hampton High School
Pipefitting-Tim Pierce, Associate Instructor
Paul Brummitt-Cloudland High School
Practical Nursing- Renee Hensley, Director Nursing Melissa Price, Instructor Meredith Pardee, Instructor Melinda Douglas, Instructor Kimmie Tipton Instructor, April Bowman Instructor
Chrishyra Bunche-Dobyns Bennett High School
Sara Carpenter-Hampton High School
Holly Chase-Happy Valley High School
Alexis Gurley-Happy Valley High School
Ernie Mann-Viking Academy -3M Transformational Scholarship ($1,000)
Gracie Oxentine-Johnson County High School
Harlee Reibeling-Hampton High School
Welding-Dale Hicks, Senior Instructor (Main Campus) Adam Vest, Instructor (Arney Street)
Micah Bellamy-Happy Valley High School
Jordan Bobbitt-Tennessee High School
Hunter Campbell-Elizabethton High School
Kalin Dougherty- Gateway Christian High School
Gabriel Ferrell-David Crockett High School
Dewey Guy-Happy Valley High School
Devin Hall-Cloudland High School-3M Transformational Scholarship ($1,000)
Elijah Hartley-Happy Valley High School
Ethan Townsend-Happy Valley High School
Matthew “Luke” Johnson-Cloudland High School
Gunnar Meyer-Tennessee High School
Austin Norris-Elizabethton High School-3M Transformational Scholarship
Ty Owen-Unicoi County High School
Pedro Ponce-Unicoi County High School
James Smith-Tennessee High School
Jacob Street-Cloudland High School-3M Transformational Scholarship ($1,000)
Connor Tipton- Unicoi County High School
Jacob Whitaker-Elizabethton High School
Brandon Wise-Tennessee High School
Trent Woody-Cloudland High School
