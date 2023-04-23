ELIZABETHTON — Eighty-eight Northeast Tennessee high school students from 12 public high schools, along with one from a private academy that facilitates home schooling, participated in the 2023 National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

The event was Thursday, April 20, at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT. The ceremony was part of a national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which mirrors the NCAA’s national signing day for athletes.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you