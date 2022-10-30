Dobyns-Bennett Principal Chris Hampton is shown after Tuesday's school board meeting, where he was appointed interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools starting Nov. 1. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse is retiring effective Oct. 31.
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure.
But Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
As a basketball player who won a scholarship to Milligan College, now Milligan University, and later coached basketball, he said being a team player is important.
He will hand over the leadership of the system to interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, who on Nov. 1 will step away temporarily from being principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Some of the accomplishments of the KCS team, including the faculty, staff and Board of Education, he gave are as follows:
• The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Center addition and new entrance to Dobyns-Bennett High School opened on time in August 2019 and was dedicated the following month.
• KCS got D-B EXCEL and Washington Elementary named STEM-certified schools.
• His first year as superintendent, the budget was cut $1.6 million without having direct adverse effects on students in the classroom.
• The school system implemented an “early warning” system using benchmark assessments data, one many other area school systems have adopted.
• KCS adopted a new literacy program at the elementary level.
• The school system transformed its old single-lane salary scale for teachers, which was confusing and difficult to explain and calculate, to a more understandable system, which he said is one reason KCS was ranked the No. 1 Tennessee system in which to teach by Niche for 2022 and the fourth best system in the state.
• KCS expanded the numbers of school resource officers and counselors across the district.
• The Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of Education came to an agreement on a $68 million capital improvement plan, although cost increases that came after COVID-19 relief dollars are forcing some of those plans to be reevaluated.
• The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton (TCAT) is leasing the vocation section of the former Sullivan North High School, owned by the city, to serve high school and adult CTE learning.
• The system launched the Portrait of a Graduate Program, which focuses on teaching the whole student beyond academics to include social, emotional, extracurricular and good citizenship components.