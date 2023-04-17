COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Monsters and images of monsters are lurking in the halls of Rock Springs Elementary School these days.
But it is OK. These monsters are friendly. Some like pizza, wrestling and rolling in the dirt. One is a female Martian who does interplanetary travel.
Thirteen fifth-graders sewed the monsters, actually stuffed animals, after 70 first-graders drew the images on which the monsters were based. Then the first-graders got to write a narrative about their monsters and name them using a fill-in-the-blank format.
That’s not so scary after all, is it?
MEET MONSTERS AND CREATORS
Back in January, two Rock Springs teachers and 13 students who didn’t know how to sew learned and made 70 monsters from the images the first-graders drew.
“Two teachers stayed after the school day on their own and helped sew these,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said of fourth- and fifth-grade history teacher Julie Anderson and fifth-grade English language arts teacher Tracy Huffman. “They stayed after school two days a week for three months.”
Most first-graders got their sewed monsters Thursday morning at the school, where Alexia Dinsmore is principal, except for a few who were absent and got them later.
“It looks just like the pictures,” Rafalowski said.
She should know. Her grandson, 6-year-old Terrence Rafalowski, got a version of his monster, Goldee, who Terrence said likes “to eat pizza and play games.”
Drawing may be in Terrence’s blood. After all, he is the son of the director, Trey Rafalowski, an art teacher at Rock Springs. The elder Rafalowski is retiring June 30 after more than four decades with the school system. Chuck Carter is her replacement come July 1 and is already on staff working with the director.
Terrence’s fellow first-grader Carter King, 7, said his stuffed monster, named Bonkers, is great but has only three whiskers, while the drawing had four.
Adaleigh Sandin, 6, said her monster Magenta is from Mars, likes to play checkers, likes grilled cheese sandwiches and has to spend 10 days to travel from Mars to Earth. Adaleigh also said Magenta weighs 58 pounds and jumps rope.
J.D. Hunt, 7, said his monster, Belcher, “likes to roll in the dirt and dig tunnels,” while Kyle Dingus said his monster Tucker “likes to lift weights.”
Other students telling about their monsters are in a video attached to the online version of this article at timesnews.net.
FROM TIKTOK TO YOUTUBE TO MONSTERS
Anderson got the idea from a Tiktok post about a school where sixth-graders made monsters from kindergarten students’ drawings.
“We learned how to sew from YouTube. None of us knew how to sew,” Anderson said.
“I could sew a button, that’s it,” the teacher said. “They (the finished monsters) look exactly like what they (first-graders) drew.”
FIFTH GRADERS TELL THEIR STORIES
Anabele “Bele” Fleenor and Piper Braswell are both 10 and among the 13 fifth-graders who worked on the monster project.
Piper and Anabele said the group of 13 became fast friends and learned teamwork, such as in cases where one student would start a monster and another would finish it. Anabele is the daughter of Michele and Dale Fleenor; Piper is the daughter of Stacey and Jonathan Braswell.
In some cases, the sewing group got to make the monsters of younger siblings or cousins.
“My daughter was in the sewing club,” said physical education teacher Lindsay Richards, unofficial photographer for the project.
“It was mostly for us to just have a strong bond to each other,” Anabele said.