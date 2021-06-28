KINGSPORT — A new Little Free Library opened Thursday at Reedy Pointe Apartments near Holston Valley Medical Center.
It was provided and stocked with books geared toward students in grades 1-8 by members of the Long Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who said they hope it will pick up where Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library ends, covering birth to age 5.
Chapter member Janel Lange said she and members Janet Mather, Aleisha Johnson Stevenson and Amy Ardire chose the literacy project. Stevenson’s husband and his stepfather built the box to house the books with Stevenson’s guidance.
Mather sealed and painted the box and Ardire is procuring purchased or donated books.
KHRA installed the library. It sits near the middle of 189 units at Reedy Pointe, at the mail boxes in a commons area of what used to be Cloud Apartments.
Lange and the other three members said they hope it will help develop an interest and love in reading among children and bond families through reading.