Piper Floyd

Sullivan South grad Piper Floyd plans to pursue graduate degrees in robotics and study emerging technology.

 EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

JOHNSON CITY — Her list of accolades is lengthy.

Piper Floyd, an East Tennessee State University student and Sullivan County resident graduating in May 2023, landed a software developer internship with Wells Fargo and recently received the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, one of the most competitive scholarships in the United States.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video