KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night.
In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether they have an interest in the city bidding in the forthcoming online auction for the 16-acre campus of the former Colonial Heights Middle School.
If bidding is the consensus, Moorhouse then is to take the matter to City Manager Chris McCartt and other city officials for their consideration.
LATEST DOME NEWS
Moorhouse said he is expecting information soon from architectural and engineering experts about using the classroom space around the dome, auxiliary gym and pools, among areas also off-limits for use since Monday morning.
A “letter of occupancy” is to come possibly any day for areas around the dome.
“We don’t anticipate that being long-term,” Moorhouse said. “We’re actually working on solutions.”
Although he gave no time frame for resuming use of the areas around the dome and the dome itself, he said in the longer term physical education classes likely will be held in the nearby Civic Auditorium, volleyball practices in private sports complex, and volleyball games and other sports practices elsewhere.
Moorhouse said the volleyball and other sports seasons will move forward as scheduled.
“We’re not going to be using the dome until we get additional information,” Moorhouse told the BOE. “There’s certain things you can control. There’s certain things you can’t.”
Because domes have no ridge vents to let out heat and moisture, he said the wood forming the structure is hit with more temperature and humidity fluctuations.
Moorhouse also said there are fewer experts on wooden domes than steel ones.
School system officials made the decision not to use the dome and adjacent areas upon advice from Thomas & Litton, a Wise, Virginia-based architectural and engineering firm, as part of a reroofing project.
BOARD CHOOSES GOLDEN’S COLONIAL HEIGHTS MOTION
The BOE voted unanimously to approve a motion by Vice President Todd Golden, seconded by Julie Byers, for board members to advise Moorhouse whether they favor the school system moving forward with a possible bid on the former Colonial Heights Middle property.
The Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday voted 7-0 to declare the property surplus and put it up for an internet auction with a minimum starting bid of $2 million, which is what Lakeway Christian Academy, the parent organization of Tri-Cities Christian School, already has offered.
The board also removed a recent deed prohibition that the property couldn’t be used for a school, going back to the 1950s deed restriction allowing uses as either residential or a school.
“It’s not our money. The city has to backstop this,” Golden said. “We can’t levy taxes, but we can spend tax dollars.” Golden said a potential maximum bid amount should not be discussed in a public meeting unless absolutely necessary, although Moorhouse said he envisioned a possible eventual public meeting of some sort to discuss a bid amount.
The county board last year got an estimate of $400,000 for demolition of the building and a valuation of the property as is of about $750,000.
Golden said the minimum bid is “double the market value” and wondered why the county school system is in such a hurry to dispose of the property.
He also questioned how or why the Christian school was willing to pay $2 million except as part of a move to “put public schools out of business.”
Sullivan County board members have cited a Tennessee law that allows charter schools to take over unused or under-used public school buildings and force the public school to pay up to $50,000 for renovations, although no charter school has yet been proposed for Northeast Tennessee.
In addition, Kingsport BOE President Melissa Woods said she wants to “stay in our lane” and could understand why county school officials don’t want the building to remain vacant and unused.
An earlier motion by Woods to have members advise Moorhouse of potential maximum bids failed for lack of a second.
”I don’t understand why this needs to be sold off so quickly,” Golden said, with Byers adding: “They’re sitting on plenty of other property.” Those include the former Sullivan West Middle property, which may be demolished, and part of the former Holston Middle/Holston Institute.
School board member Jim Welch, who attended remotely, said he hopes the publicity around the Colonial Heights sale may get a property owner in that area with suitable land for a new city elementary school, with access to roads and utilities, to come forward. said the state’s Sunshine Law puts the board at a disadvantage if it tries to discuss bid amounts in a public meeting, since that’s the only way members legally can discuss the matter with one another and move toward a decision.
“We do have a (school) need in that area,” member Brandon Fletcher said, although he said he’d like to get information from the forthcoming facilities study update Moorhouse said should be received in October, including information on how many students such a school would need to handle.
Moorhouse said he would like to have a board retreat to consider the study update.
Fletcher said he also is nervous about committing to at least $2 million since the cost of a potential dome fix is unknown. However, Moorhouse and Woods said the timing of the Colonial Heights sale, a week-long sale that could start about month’s end, won’t allow time to get the study updated.