Former Sullivan North High School

The gym area of the former Sullivan North High School is being renovated into the Tribe Athletic Complex. It’s scheduled to host its first basketball game in mid-December.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the gym of the former Sullivan North High School.

The greater gym area is to be known as the Tribe Athletic Complex, or TAC.

Kingsport City Schools logo
David Frye

Kingsport City Schools Chief Financial Officer David Frye
Chris Hampton

Kingsport Interim Superintendent Chris Hampton gestures during the Nov. 8, 2022, school board meeting.

