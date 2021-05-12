KINGSPORT — With millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government to spend on selected capital projects, Kingsport City Schools is seeing some construction bids coming in higher than estimated.
Two paving projects approved by school officials Tuesday night got only one bid, and one of those came in at 1.5 times the engineering estimate.
The issue, according to Chief Finance Officer David Frye, is that the ESSER (Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds are going to schools across the region and nationwide, possibly driving up the cost of construction and reducing the number of bids placed on some projects.
Additionally, he said the construction business overall is seeing more projects getting underway as the pandemic wanes, and some firms simply are overwhelmed with bid opportunities.
Case in point: the Board of Education at Tuesday night’s regular meeting voted 5-0 to approve a low and only bid of $186,391.50 to replace a temporary roundabout on Legion Drive. That price was 149% of the estimated cost from Mattern & Craig Engineers and Surveyors.
When the 6% contingency of $11,183 and $19,880 architect’s fee are added, the total cost comes to $217,454.50.
IS THIS A TREND?
Asked by board member Eric Hyche if projects coming in higher than estimates would become a trend, Frye said: “I would not be surprised.”
Frye said some materials and labor are in high demand these days because of a combination of the federal assistance to schools and local governments and a resurgence in construction and renovation also driven by a booming housing market. He said the lone bidder, Summers-Taylor Inc., is a large company with many crews but that many companies already are booked up for work either by the private sector and/or local governments.
TENNIS COURT BID CLOSER TO ESTIMATE
Another bid approved Tuesday, the low one of three at $131,625 from Holm Court LLC to resurface the D-B tennis courts and redo fencing, has a 6% contingency of $7,898 for a total of up to $139,523.
However, Frye said that was probably a good deal considering an earlier quote to just address the surfacing was $100,000.
BUS BID LOWER THAN ESTIMATES
Back to paving, however, Summers-Taylor Inc. again was the only bid on paving repairs to the D-B bus dropoff area near the old central office for $89,272, which with a 6% contingency of $5,356 and a architect’s fee of $4,830 comes out to a maximum cost of $99,458.
The board also approved the second paving bid Tuesday, along with a low bid for a new school bus. The winning bid came from Central States Bus Sales Inc. and was $112,024 — lower than the estimated $120,000.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Kingsport City Schools pays more for most buses because they have seat belts, a relative rarity in the region except for special education buses.