KINGSPORT — How much is $40 million?
That’s the combined impact of inflation, a pandemic aftermath and federal pandemic relief funding, among other things. And according to Kingsport City Schools officials, that’s how much KCS’ long-term capital plan estimate increased, from $68 to almost $109 million.
The estimate increased in one year’s time, from 2021 to this year.
In addition, KCS officials received an informal green light Tuesday night from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to move forward with a school facilities study to determine if the school system needs to build a new elementary school in the southeastern area of the city and/or add to existing elementary schools in addition to already planned redistricting.
FROM $68 MILLION TO $109 MILLION
A presentation on a 10-year capital projects plan, actually extended to more than 10 years, shows an increase from $68.689 million estimated last year to a $108,980,700 million estimate now.
“That a huge extra jump in one year’s time,” Vice Mayor Colette George said at the joint BOE/BMA work session. “We’re a little shaken, but continue.”
Among the largest cost increases in the estimate were $10 million more for Dobyns-Bennett High School projects and $6.2 million for the work to renovate the former Sullivan North High School to the future Sevier Middle School.
BOE member Todd Golden said general inflation, a huge increase in demand for capital projects from the COVID-19 relief projects pumping money into public school systems and local governments across the nation and pent-up construction demand are driving inflation of the capital projects.
In addition, Kingsport and Tennessee are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents moving in, driving up the demand for residential housing even though 2,500 new units are in the pipeline in Kingsport and another 400 to 1,000 housing units near West Ridge High School in the county are planned, with plans to seek annexation by the city. That would become part of the southeastern area of the city.
“We’re going to need to do something if that population growth continues,” Welch said, adding that the southeastern section of town from Fall Creek to near Tri-Cities Airport “would be logical” in answer to a question from Alderman James Phillips.
George asked about adding on to Adams, but City Manager Chris McCartt said while that may occur eventually, it likely would be needed to handle future enrollment growth in the vicinity of the school, not growth southeast toward Tri-Cities Airport, which is near West Ridge.
“What we see challenging is the elementary schools in the long haul,” Moorhouse said. “We would need another elementary school somewhere.”
Golden said redistricting most elementary schools to redistribute the population would lead to long bus trips and parents unhappy with their students not attending the school they had been attending.
“If you build it, they will come,” Golden said of what happened when Adams was built more than a decade ago in the Rock Springs area.
SCHOOLS are PROJECTED TO FILL
Assistant Superinten- dent Andy True and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said that a five-year project indicates that enrollment growth driven by the influx into Kingsport is projected to get several schools into the red zone: Adams Elementary School at 142.4% capacity, Robinson Middle at 117.5%, middle schools combined at 101% and Jefferson Elementary to 98.4%.
In the yellow zone, slightly less serious, would be Johnson Elementary at 92.8%, elementary schools combined at 91% and Washington Elementary at 87% since the goal is to keep schools at no more than 85% capacity.
Some of that projected overcrowding will be alleviated when Sevier Middle moves from near downtown to open in the former North campus in August 2024 and Jackson Elementary opens in what is now Sevier in August 2025.
FACILITIES STUDY SEEMS A GO
As for the facilities study, BOE and BMA members agreed to the concept of hiring Cooperative Strategies, a company that bought the former DeJong-Richter, which did a 2015 facilities study, to do an updated study.
The school board will have an action item on its April 3 agenda and vote on what specific services it wants Cooperative Strategies to do, while all combined could be less than $100,000.
“We need all this information because we are being asked to make some big-time money decisions,” Phillips said.
