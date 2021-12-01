KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education went on record 4-1 Tuesday night opposing implementation of partisan school board elections in the city come 2023.
And by a 5-0 margin, the board voted to spend $406,800 that will retroactively make some city teachers whole on their pay this school year, affecting only those making less than they should on a new pay scale implemented less than two years ago.
It will pay teachers behind on their pay, going back to the start of the 2021-22 school year based on years of service.
BOARD VOTES NO ON PARTISAN ELECTIONS
The vote against partisan elections was in response to the General Assembly, during a special session that ended Oct. 29 and focused on COVID-19, voting to allow partisan school boards.
Gov. Bill Lee subsequently signed the legislation into law on Nov. 12.
Under the law, local political parties can decide to add a partisan primary to the school board races. Hawkins County’s school board has a similar resolution on its agenda for Dec. 2.
“This is something that has not been done in Tennessee. I don’t think it is healthy,” Board of Education President Jim Welch said before the vote.
Vice President Julie Byers agreed and said partisan politics has no business on school boards.
Prior Tennessee law forbid partisan school board races, but state lawmakers approved it in the aftermath of controversy and division over mask mandates and other measures school boards statewide took during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original proposal required partisan elections but was amended after Democrats and some Republicans spoke out against the mandate.
“I don’t think we need to get into that,” Byers said. “We really need to keep politics out of the school board.”
Board members had differing opinions on how the law will work. Melissa Woods, who along with Brandon Fletcher was newly elected to the board earlier this year, said she thought both the local Republican and Democratic parties must agree, while Byers said she thought Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher would decide the issue.
The at-large seats of Welch, who has said he will not seek another term, Todd Golden and Byers, are to be on the 2023 Kingsport school board ballot.
In Knox County, the local Republican Party already has requested a primary for next year’s election there, although the Democratic Party has not yet decided if it wants a primary, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Some parties in localities use a convention to choose a single party candidate for the general election.
“I never heard the Election Commission would make that call,” Woods said, adding that she disagrees with the idea of anybody making the school board contests partisan.
Golden, who voted against the resolution, said candidates could run as Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians or another party or as independents.
BOARD VOTES FOR TEACHER PAY RAISES
The money for the teacher pay raises comes from more than $11.6 million in unrestricted fund balance, which includes nearly $4.6 million added to that fund balance from the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Woods brought up the idea during the meeting, which quickly drew the support of the other four board members.
Fletcher said the money is needed to help boost teacher morale in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woods said now is the time to fund the raises for teachers who got half of the increase they were supposed to get about a year and a half ago.
At the time, school officials said the system simply couldn’t afford to bring all teachers up to the new pay scale levels.
The issue came about when the school system switched from a system paying teachers based partly on student test performance back to the more traditional one giving teachers pay based on years of experience.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the school board in a few months will be asked to spend a sizable amount of the fund balance on the project to renovate the former Sullivan North High School into the new Sevier Middle School.
