KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work.
The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and surrounding areas.
The dome and surrounding areas are to get $20.5 million in work over the next two years, the board decided earlier in the same meeting.
Also, the center or gym at the former Sullivan North High, the temporary home of D-B Indian basketball, is getting more than $3.2 million in work in preparation for Friday night’s boys game with visiting Elizabethton High. The first home girls game at the TAC will be next week.
POOL WORK VOTE
The board voted 5-0 to approve the recommended contract with lone bidder Preston Construction Co., the same firm that is doing work at the TAC — the former North High.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the renovations are to total up to $2,525,990, including a base bid and alternate one bid totaling $2,324,000 and a 6% contingency fee of $139,440 and architect’s fee of $62,550.
He said the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and dehumidification equipment needs to be replaced. Basically, he said very little if any dehumidification is occurring from the 15-year-old system.
Of the money to fund it, Frye said $694,000 for HVAC would come from COVID-19 relief funds, with the rest of the project money coming from the D-B renovation fund.
The project also includes replacing the diving board and starting blocks. Thompson-Litton is the architect.
Frye said the school system still may seek some “value engineering” to reduce the price of the project without affecting its quality.
He said getting quick Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval will let the contractor go ahead and order the HVAC and dehumidification equipment. Work is to start in earnest after this swim season and be complete in early August.
TAC TO HOST FIRST D-B GAME FRIDAY
In contrast, the TAC will be the home for D-B basketball until dome repair and dome area renovations are completed. The work is projected to be done by Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season, almost two years from now.
Interim Superintendent Chris Hampton said he is impressed by the work at the former North and has never been involved with such a comprehensive project “that finished on time and so well.” School board President Melissa Woods called the project “amazing.”
Hampton is to return to be D-B’s principal when a new superintendent begins on July 1, and as previously reported, the board met with the Tennessee School Boards Association to start the process, including an application deadline of Jan. 19 and board interviews of selected candidates around Feb. 20-24.
CTE, ACADEMIC REPORTS
In his report to the board, Hampton said Eastman Chemical Co. has offered 11 contracts to career technical education students for the spring.
Hampton said that one D-B senior, who is to graduate from Northeast State Community College this month with an associate’s degree, is to start in January working for Eastman for $43,000 a year.
Hampton said the student will take the one remaining D-B class he needs to graduate in May online.
In addition, Hampton said a recent Tennessee Department of Education report on ACT results shows D-B with the second-highest greater Tri-Cities composite ACT score for the college entrance exam, behind University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
University High is technically part of the Washington County School system, but it is operated by ETSU’s college of education.