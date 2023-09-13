KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education has tabled voting on a policy amendment about how many times a year school board members can attend a meeting virtually.
The change is being driven by a new state law that went into effect in May, the delay by uncertainty over interpretations.
In addition, the board Tuesday night appropriated $316,743 for Palmer Early Learning Center interior renovations, based on a low bid lowered further by value engineering; $96,346 for a new boiler at Jackson Elementary; and a purchase of up to five mini-vans at $41,690 each on a state contract.
All three, presented by Chief Financial Officer David Frye, will require Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval because they exceed $50,000.
The board also accepted a donation from the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA of sound equipment for the Robinson Middle School Auditorium valued at $28,587.60.
LIMIT OF FOUR MEETINGS OR 10-PLUS?
On the virtual attendance policy, board member Julie Byers made the motion for the action to seek clarification between what became a Tennessee law signed by Gov. Bill Lee on May 5 says and what she said Tennessee School Boards Association attorney Ben Torres since has told school board members.
The Board of Education approved the table in a 5-0 vote, the same margin by which it approved two other policy amendments on first reading and a new policy on second reading. Members are President Melissa Woods, Vice President Brandon Fletcher, Byers, Todd Golden and Tim Dean.
“I think there’s confusion on this,” Byers said during the meeting. Assistant Superintendent of Administration said he would seek clarification on the law for the Oct. 10 meeting, although he said the law and the TSBA model policy based on the law say nothing about a maximum of four virtual participations a year.
The law, Public Chapter 350, says school board members “participating by electronic means” who “can be vitually identified by the chair” can attend remotely under five scenarios:
• Up to two times a year if a member is out of the county because of work;
• Up to three times a year if a member is sick or convalesing on the advice of a health care professional;
• Up to three times a year if a member is out because of inclement weather or natural disaster if the local system’s schools are closed;
• Up to two times a year because of a family emergency “that inhibits the member from attending” a board meeting; and
• Unlimited times a year if the member is out of the county because of military service.
However, Byers said Torres told board members at two TSBA meetings since then that the virtual appearing and voting could be done only twice a year because of being out of the county for work and two times cumulative for all other reasons with a number limit.
The old law allowed missing only for two days a year because of being out of county for work.
In any event, Byers said attending virtually while on vacation is not permitted and that she understands the change for medical reasons was made because of instances where school board members physically unable to attend in person but still wanted to participate and vote.
Byers said concerns in the past have centered on school board members in other parts of the state who rarely if ever attended school board meetings but still drew pay and were reelected repeatedly.
She said the part about the meeting chairman seeing the member attending virtually was to be sure the virtual member was not be coerced or forced to vote a certain way.
The new policy addresses creation of a threat assessment team required by new law, while amendments to board codes of ethics and public comment policies reflect state law changes.