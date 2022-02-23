KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s school board unanimously approved seeking an update for its facilities study to reflect recent and pending housing growth.
The board also heard an impassioned plea for a change in bullying policy, which the leader of a local martial arts school said unfairly punishes bullied students for standing up for themselves. The policy is up for review in April.
BOARD SEEKS FACILITIES STUDY UPDATE
The board voted 5-0 to approve paying for a “limited” update of the 2014 DeJong Richter facilities study, which board member Melissa Woods suggested at a work session earlier this month.
The decision was made so the board will have updated enrollment projections to plan things such as school zones and the possible building of a new elementary school.
“I’ve been encouraged by the city to seek out an updated study,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse told the board before the vote.
The last study by DeJong Richter, concurrent with but separate from a study the firm did for Sullivan County Schools, laid the groundwork for a countywide bond issue that funded the new expansion of Dobyns-Bennett High School, the new Sullivan East Middle School, the new West Ridge High School and renovations of Liberty Bell Middle in Johnson City.
Since then, however, Kingsport and the surrounding area have experienced a housing boom of residential units, including apartments, townhouses and single-family homes.
“I don’t want to not ask the county, but I don’t want to bog it down,” school board member Todd Golden said, although he added that the KCS-funded study should consider the “totality” of growth inside the city and in surrounding areas of Sullivan County.
West Ridge is outside the city, but the city limits come almost to the front entrance of the school on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81. Under current Tennessee law, Kingsport can no longer annex unless it has a referendum or owner request.
Moorhouse said he believes the city school system should ask that the new facilities study look at the Sullivan County study but that he has not reached out to officials of that school system to see if they wanted to update their study, too.
DeJong Richter no longer exists after being bought out by Cooperative Strategies, and Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the old DeJong Richter study cost more than $100,000. However, Moorhouse said what is needed is an update to enrollment projections based on new housing that already is projected to add about 500 students to KCS in the next few years.
A major development, like The Edinburgh, which grew up around Adams Elementary School, could lead to a need for a new city elementary school. The Edinburgh developers, the Karst family, gave KCS the land upon which Adams was built.
Before that, the plans were for a new city school in the Cook’s Valley area at the westward edge of city limits going toward Indian Springs.
TAYLOR SEEKS BULLYING POLICY CHANGE
Also at the meeting, Twana Taylor, co-owner and manager of Kingsport-based Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy, drew audience applause for her speech to the board, which included saying that the martial arts school teaches children not to be bullied.
“We have the responsibility to do the very best we can do to fight it,” Taylor said, adding that one of her children was bullied but she didn’t know about it at the time.
Taylor also said she believes only one in seven bullied students will stand up to the bullies because, among other things, the bullied students are punished along with the bullies.
“That is the wrong message to tell our victims,” Taylor said. “We’re telling people they’ll never be able to stand up for themselves.”
The outcomes, she said, can include mental health issues and suicide among victims as well as a society that looks the other way for crimes such as rape.
“I don’t want to live in that world. I don’t want my kids to live in that world,” Taylor said.
She also told the board her school has given a free presentation in all but two city schools and gave out a free handbook that provides a free class on bullying.
After the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said any changes in bullying policies would start with school board member requests.
Taylor said the crowd represented about two-fifths of the 262 children enrolled at the academy. She specifically cited Policy 6.304 in the student handbook.
