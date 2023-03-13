KINGSPORT — Kingsport Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton will become Superintendent Chris Hampton come April 1, thanks to a unanimous Monday night vote of the school board.

In the mean time, Hampton and Board of Education President Melissa Woods headed to Nashville immediately after Monday night’s meeting to talk with some local lawmakers about education legislation Tuesday.

Chris Hampton

Hampton
David Frye

Frye

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you