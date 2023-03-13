KINGSPORT — Kingsport Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton will become Superintendent Chris Hampton come April 1, thanks to a unanimous Monday night vote of the school board.
In the mean time, Hampton and Board of Education President Melissa Woods headed to Nashville immediately after Monday night’s meeting to talk with some local lawmakers about education legislation Tuesday.
Then, they plan to travel to Murfreesboro to see the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, where Hampton was principal before moving up to superintendent, play in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association tournament Wednesday.
Hampton said as early as Tuesday, KCS will post the opening for a permanent D-B principal on the school system website. Brian Tate, an assistant principal at D-B, has been serving as principal there since Hampton became interim superintendent Nov. 1.
“I’m very excited on continuing my work in the district, just in a different role,” Hampton said.
The board also approved nearly $10.2 million in appropriations, some using COVID relief money, and use of COVID and general purpose funds for $500,000 in new math textbooks.
DETAILS OF VOTE, CONTRACT
The board voted 4-0, with member Julie Byers absent, to approve a 39-month contract with Hampton starting April 1 and ending June 30, 2026, with a board option to renew until June 30, 2027.
His base salary will be $180,000 a year, paid in bi-weekly installments. Every July 1 starting this year, if the board deems he has “satisfactory performance,” his pay will be increased by the “same proportional cost-of-living” increase as other certified employees in the system.
In addition, starting on July 1, 2024, he will receive a one-time bonus increase based on the six District Performance Indicator Scores in the Tennessee State Report card. For instance, a composite score of 2 would equate to a 2% performance payment.
He also will receive an auto allowance of $600 in bi-weekly payments, increasing each July 1 by the cost-of-living increase other certified personnel receive. In addition, he will receive a $275 bi-weekly home office allowance with the same cost-of-living provisions as the base pay and vehicle allowance.
Also, the board agreed to contribute 3% of his base annual salary to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, vehicle allowance and home office allowance into an “eligible deferred compensation plan,” with him being responsible for any tax liability assessed by the Internal Revenue Service.
IN OTHER ACTION, THE BOARD:
• Approved, as presented by Chief Finance Officer David Frye, spending $4.936 million in unrestricted fund balance that in combination with $5.240 million in Elementary and Secondary Schools Relief (ESSER 3.0) money will provide $8.976 million to fund new HVAC equipment at Robinson Middle and Lincoln and Johnson elementary schools.
• Approved capital improvements of $1.2 million for capital projects of $120,000 for a power backup for the “nerve center” at D-B for that school and the system; $150,000 for fire door updates at D-B; $250,000 for seat and floor replacement at D-B’s Nancy Pridemore Theatre; $250,000 for renovating space at the Palmer Center into an additional classroom; $220,000 for converting D-B EXCEL space into a Life Safety Center; and $210,000 to refinish the gym floor at Sevier Middle.
• Approved spending $252,876 for 200 teacher laptops and docking stations with an expected lifespan of four years from Dell Marketing L.P. through a Wilson County School contract all public schools in the state can use. Funding is from general purpose school funds.
• Approved Amendment No. 7 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which included $200,000 in general purpose funds and $300,000 in ESSER 3.0 funds for the forthcoming math textbook adoption expected at the April meeting.
• Transferred $4,000 from Instructional Supplies and $6,500 from Instructional Equipment at D-B to be used for marching band production and choreography.