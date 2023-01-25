KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists.
They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education before it made a final decision.
However, members in Tuesday’s work session said if the closed-door, one-on-one interviews are not legal in the opinion of City Attorney Bart Rowlett and possibly Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom, the plan is to have only a full board interview with each of the three finalists. TSBA will recommend the three but provide a list of all qualifying applicants.
Either way, possible second interviews with the top two choices could occur.
In what appears to be a pending 3-2 split after a discussion during Tuesday night’s Jan. 24 non-voting work session, that was the consensus of the board as laid out by its head, who happens to favor only public group interviews.
Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is the interim superintendent through June 30, replacing Jeff Moorhouse who retired Oct. 31. Hampton is to return to D-B July.
WHAT IS THE 3-2 SPLIT?
On one side are Vice President Todd Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch, who support the one-on-one interviews they said are what goes on when private businesses do hiring interviews.
Also, Golden is the only current board member who served in 2018 when the board chose Jeff Moorhouse director using the services of consultant Wayne Qualls.
“In this board, 3-2 is the boss. We are not individually the boss of the superintendent,” Welch said, adding that one-on-one interviews would let the candidates find out about personality conflicts with individual board members before taking the job. “If it’s not legal, it’s not legal and we can’t do it.”
In contrast, President Melissa Woods and member Brandon Fletcher indicated support for the whole board to be present for the interviews, in which case they would be open to the public and media.
“Everything a board does must be conducted as a public meeting,” Woods said in reading a text response from Grissom during the work session.
Fletcher said he wanted to hear the answer to all board members’ questions, and Woods said transparency would require a group interview even if the law doesn’t.
The two also said it wasn’t fair to the finalists to face different questions in five different interviews with individual board members.
“That just seems like a more fair way for the candidates,” Woods said.
Woods said she supports that plan, which is basically the process Sullivan County’s school board did in its recent process through TSBA to pick Chuck Carter as its next director of schools. An impartial party, former Johnson City administrator Debra Bentley, asked the questions chosen by the board, most suggested by the TSBA, to the top county director candidates.
PUBLIC OR PRIVATE INTERVIEWS?
As a caveat, Welch said he would not object to other people being in the room or having the individual interview he has with the finalists recorded so a record of the interview could be used if a candidate later claimed discrimination or an improper question.
Golden said that would be advisable, but Welch was the only member who volunteered to allow others to be present in his interviews with the three finalists. Both said they believed the video should be given to the city attorney and would be subject to a public information request by the public or media.
It was unclear how many people Welch or any of the others might allow in the one-on-one interviews. Under Tennessee law, individual board members can confer with the superintendent, but if two or more of the school board members meet on business, that would be illegal under the Tennessee Sunshine Law.
Byers said candidates would likely act differently in answering questions from one board member than another and that board members might ask markedly different questions. Woods said that could be an arguing point for the whole board to do interviews.
Welch said the board members should choose from pre-determined questions, although Byers said time limits and longer answers by candidates might mean some interviews would have only some and/or different questions.
Woods said she will consult with Grissom and call Rowlett to get advice and legal answers before the Feb. 13 meeting, where the applicants, including three finalists, are to be presented to the board.
The application deadline through an online TSBA portal is Feb. 3.
Then, the interviews are to be held Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, with backup days of Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 28. The latter is a work session date that could also become the day for called meeting for a contract vote.
As for interviewing the candidates on the same afternoon or evening, Byers said she preferred the one-on-one interviews, if done, be on different days or split up as much as possible.
Otherwise, “suddenly they all become one blended candidate,” Byers said.
PUBLIC VOTE ON FINALIST?
Apparently also at issue is whether the board would vote on the record for a superintendent or Grissom simply would tally what in effect would be secret ballots choosing a winner with no public record of the vote, as outlined by supporters of the one-on-one interviews.
“So the final vote wouldn’t be public record?” Fletcher asked.
“I think it should be public record,” Woods responded. “I’m going to stand behind my vote.”
They were talking about the vote to offer the job to the top candidate. Then, the board would empower Woods to negotiate a contract with the top choice for a second vote.
Under Tennessee law, the board must vote on a superintendent in a public meeting with at least 15 days legal notice and the vote must be at the top of the agenda. Sullivan County’s board isn’t scheduled to do that until its regular meeting Feb. 2.